Royal Sovereign Lighthouse: Date confirmed for when the East Sussex landmark will be dismantled

A date has been announced for when the physical dismantling of the Royal Sovereign Lighthouse off the coast of East Sussex will start.
Jacob Panons
By Jacob Panons
Published 23rd Aug 2023, 15:20 BST
Updated 23rd Aug 2023, 15:22 BST

On Wednesday, August 23, a spokesperson from Trinity House, which built the lighthouse, said: "We are currently in the mobilisation phase, that is likely to be completed this week, we then move to a preparatory phase which will include physical works short of dismantling.

“The physical dismantling of the lighthouse may commence around the third week in September. What will follow is the separation of the topsides (cabin) from the pillar and the lifting of the topsides on to a barge for transportation back to shore.

"Any works offshore are subject to weather disruption, so schedules may change.”

Back in June 2019 it was revealed that the lighthouse would be decommissioned and removed from the seabed. It was reported that the owners of the lighthouse, which has stood 11km out at sea since 1971, took the decision due to the structure’s deterioration.