Royal Sovereign Lighthouse flotilla cancelled after fourth postponement

The announcement was made today (Wednesday, April 20) after the event was postponed for the fourth time.

The flotilla was planned for Saturday, April 23.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson from the event said, “If you’ve seen the weather forecast for the coming weekend you will already have assumed that we have, once again, had to cancel the flotilla.

Royal Sovereign Lighthouse. Photo by Catherine Yass. SUS-220604-154459001

“As this is now the fourth time we’ve had to postpone, sadly the decision has now been taken not to reschedule the event.”

The spokesperson said if a ‘good weather window’ appears in the coming weeks there is a chance the event could be arranged on short notice.

The event, which was planned by Team Well Plumbed with the help of Sovereign Harbour Yacht Club, was originally set to take place on March 5.

Royal Sovereign Lighthouse was built by Trinity House in 1971 and the charity said it was not involved in the flotilla event.