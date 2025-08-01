If you’re thinking about welcoming a dog into your home, why not consider rescuing?
Adoption fees vary between the branches, though both fees include neutering, vaccinations, microchips, flea treatments and worming.
1. Mitzi - eight-month-old Terrier cross
Mitzi is a friendly, bouncy girl once she knows you, but can be very shy at first. She is a young girl who has not experienced much in life so far so will need training, including housetraining. The charity's staff said they don't know if she has lived in a normal household before so will need help getting used to things we take for granted such as the TV, washing machine, hairdryer. Mitzi is very lively and will be looking for an active home. She loves to run around and play with toys and is slowly getting used to lead walking. Mitzi will need a home without cats or small animals, but may be able to live with another dog after successful introductions at the shelter. Photo: RSPCA
2. Ruby - three-year-old Shih Tzu
Ruby is a really sweet, friendly girl who can sometimes be a little shy at first, the RSPCA said. Once she knows you she loves to sit on your lap for cuddles. Ruby enjoys her walks especially if she has a doggie companion to walk with. The charity said she was neglected in her previous home and arrived 'quite shut down'. She can be a very picky eater and likes to eat in company so a good routine will be needed in her new home. She will also need daily brushing and regular trips to the groomers to keep her coat in good condition. A home with another dog or regular walking companions would be good for her. Photo: RSPCA
3. Madeline - two-year-old Chihuahua
Madeline is a friendly, affectionate girl once she knows you, but can be very shy at first. She enjoys her walks and sitting on your lap for a fuss. She is a young girl who will need a little training and will need a reminder on housetraining as she has not been given the chance lately to be clean in her home. Madeline has previously lived with cats so may be able to live with a feline that is used to dogs. She will be tested with other dogs at the shelter. She has not had any experience with children so would prefer an adult home. Photo: RSPCA
4. Louie - nine-year-old Shar Pei cross Staffie
Louie is a firm favourite amongst kennel staff and has transformed from an anxious, untrusting pup since his arrival. He takes a while to warm up to new people and is looking for owners that are experienced with dog behaviour. The RSPCA said Louie is a very intelligent, determined boy who knows what he wants and when he wants it! He loves to play and roll in the long grass, he loves water and enjoys the paddling pool. He has a massive toy box in his kennel and spends his day choosing different toys. Louie is also very sensitive and doesn't like loud noises, wind or heavy rain. He cannot live with other dogs, cats or small animals. Photo: RSPCA