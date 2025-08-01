1 . Mitzi - eight-month-old Terrier cross

Mitzi is a friendly, bouncy girl once she knows you, but can be very shy at first. She is a young girl who has not experienced much in life so far so will need training, including housetraining. The charity's staff said they don't know if she has lived in a normal household before so will need help getting used to things we take for granted such as the TV, washing machine, hairdryer. Mitzi is very lively and will be looking for an active home. She loves to run around and play with toys and is slowly getting used to lead walking. Mitzi will need a home without cats or small animals, but may be able to live with another dog after successful introductions at the shelter. Photo: RSPCA