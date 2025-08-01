RSPCA: 12 adorable dogs and puppies hoping to find homes in Sussex

Megan Baker
By Megan Baker

Reporter

Published 1st Aug 2025, 10:46 BST
These are just some of the lovely dogs in need of homes in Sussex.

If you’re thinking about welcoming a dog into your home, why not consider rescuing?

These canines are currently in care at the RSPCA, which has branches in Chichester and Brighton.

Adoption fees vary between the branches, though both fees include neutering, vaccinations, microchips, flea treatments and worming.

For more information about each of the pups listed below, visit: https://www.rspca.org.uk/findapet.

Click here for more news from Dog Friendly Sussex!

Mitzi is a friendly, bouncy girl once she knows you, but can be very shy at first. She is a young girl who has not experienced much in life so far so will need training, including housetraining. The charity's staff said they don't know if she has lived in a normal household before so will need help getting used to things we take for granted such as the TV, washing machine, hairdryer. Mitzi is very lively and will be looking for an active home. She loves to run around and play with toys and is slowly getting used to lead walking. Mitzi will need a home without cats or small animals, but may be able to live with another dog after successful introductions at the shelter.

1. Mitzi - eight-month-old Terrier cross

Mitzi is a friendly, bouncy girl once she knows you, but can be very shy at first. She is a young girl who has not experienced much in life so far so will need training, including housetraining. The charity's staff said they don't know if she has lived in a normal household before so will need help getting used to things we take for granted such as the TV, washing machine, hairdryer. Mitzi is very lively and will be looking for an active home. She loves to run around and play with toys and is slowly getting used to lead walking. Mitzi will need a home without cats or small animals, but may be able to live with another dog after successful introductions at the shelter. Photo: RSPCA

Ruby is a really sweet, friendly girl who can sometimes be a little shy at first, the RSPCA said. Once she knows you she loves to sit on your lap for cuddles. Ruby enjoys her walks especially if she has a doggie companion to walk with. The charity said she was neglected in her previous home and arrived 'quite shut down'. She can be a very picky eater and likes to eat in company so a good routine will be needed in her new home. She will also need daily brushing and regular trips to the groomers to keep her coat in good condition. A home with another dog or regular walking companions would be good for her.

2. Ruby - three-year-old Shih Tzu

Ruby is a really sweet, friendly girl who can sometimes be a little shy at first, the RSPCA said. Once she knows you she loves to sit on your lap for cuddles. Ruby enjoys her walks especially if she has a doggie companion to walk with. The charity said she was neglected in her previous home and arrived 'quite shut down'. She can be a very picky eater and likes to eat in company so a good routine will be needed in her new home. She will also need daily brushing and regular trips to the groomers to keep her coat in good condition. A home with another dog or regular walking companions would be good for her. Photo: RSPCA

Madeline is a friendly, affectionate girl once she knows you, but can be very shy at first. She enjoys her walks and sitting on your lap for a fuss. She is a young girl who will need a little training and will need a reminder on housetraining as she has not been given the chance lately to be clean in her home. Madeline has previously lived with cats so may be able to live with a feline that is used to dogs. She will be tested with other dogs at the shelter. She has not had any experience with children so would prefer an adult home.

3. Madeline - two-year-old Chihuahua

Madeline is a friendly, affectionate girl once she knows you, but can be very shy at first. She enjoys her walks and sitting on your lap for a fuss. She is a young girl who will need a little training and will need a reminder on housetraining as she has not been given the chance lately to be clean in her home. Madeline has previously lived with cats so may be able to live with a feline that is used to dogs. She will be tested with other dogs at the shelter. She has not had any experience with children so would prefer an adult home. Photo: RSPCA

Louie is a firm favourite amongst kennel staff and has transformed from an anxious, untrusting pup since his arrival. He takes a while to warm up to new people and is looking for owners that are experienced with dog behaviour. The RSPCA said Louie is a very intelligent, determined boy who knows what he wants and when he wants it! He loves to play and roll in the long grass, he loves water and enjoys the paddling pool. He has a massive toy box in his kennel and spends his day choosing different toys. Louie is also very sensitive and doesn't like loud noises, wind or heavy rain. He cannot live with other dogs, cats or small animals.

4. Louie - nine-year-old Shar Pei cross Staffie

Louie is a firm favourite amongst kennel staff and has transformed from an anxious, untrusting pup since his arrival. He takes a while to warm up to new people and is looking for owners that are experienced with dog behaviour. The RSPCA said Louie is a very intelligent, determined boy who knows what he wants and when he wants it! He loves to play and roll in the long grass, he loves water and enjoys the paddling pool. He has a massive toy box in his kennel and spends his day choosing different toys. Louie is also very sensitive and doesn't like loud noises, wind or heavy rain. He cannot live with other dogs, cats or small animals. Photo: RSPCA

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:RSPCADog Friendly SussexChichesterBrighton
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice