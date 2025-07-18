2 . Lyla - two-year-old Belgian Malinois

Lyla is a very smart and outgoing girl who is looking for an active home. Being a working breed, she is looking for a home that can provide her with a'job' or sport that will allow her to use her brain, as well as meet her physical needs. The charity said she picks up training very quickly and is very motivated by tennis balls. Lyla is friendly towards people, but can be 'rude and intense' with other dogs, sometimes showing some reactivity, according to the RSPCA. However, she is able to engage and concentrate on her handler when there are other dogs around and is easy to manage. She is also muzzle trained as an extra precaution. Photo: RSPCA