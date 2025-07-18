If you’re thinking about welcoming a dog into your home, why not consider rescuing?
Adoption fees vary between the branches, though both fees include neutering, vaccinations, microchips, flea treatments and worming.
1. Summer - 14-week-old Boxer cross
Summer is 'lucky to be alive' after suffering a skull and jaw fracture before arriving at the RSPCA, the charity said. She is now a very bouncy, lively, friendly pup. She loves her toys and doing zoomies in the garden. Summer can be very mouthy and has sharp puppy teeth so she is looking for a home with older children only. Summer needs an experienced home with someone who has done puppy training before as she will be a full time job to begin with! She will not be housetrained and will need her own private, secure garden. Photo: RSPCA
2. Lyla - two-year-old Belgian Malinois
Lyla is a very smart and outgoing girl who is looking for an active home. Being a working breed, she is looking for a home that can provide her with a'job' or sport that will allow her to use her brain, as well as meet her physical needs. The charity said she picks up training very quickly and is very motivated by tennis balls. Lyla is friendly towards people, but can be 'rude and intense' with other dogs, sometimes showing some reactivity, according to the RSPCA. However, she is able to engage and concentrate on her handler when there are other dogs around and is easy to manage. She is also muzzle trained as an extra precaution. Photo: RSPCA
3. Leon - seven-year-old French Bulldog
Leon is a shy boy to begin with and can be a little worried when meeting new people. Once he has made friends with you he is an affectionate, happy boy who enjoys attention. Leon is housetrained, knows how to sit and is used to being left for a few hours on his own. He loves to play with toys and have a cuddle. Leon is looking for an experienced, adult home with someone who has dealt with behavioural problems before and is willing to work with Leon with support from the charity's behaviourist. He cannot live with children or have any visiting children and will need his own, secure garden. Photo: RSPCA
4. Marlow - nine-year-old Beagle
Marlow is a 'wonderful and cheeky' pooch who makes everyone at the RSPCA centre laugh. The charity said everyone who meets him is 'easily won over with his charm'. Marlow is friendly with everyone he meets - even the vets! He is looking for a home where someone will be around all the time, with a cosy sofa to snuggle on. Photo: RSPCA