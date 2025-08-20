Why not consider rescuing and giving a dog a second chance at life?
Adoption fees vary between the branches, though both fees include neutering, vaccinations, microchips, flea treatments and worming.
1. Percy - four-year-old Dachshund
Percy is a lovely dog who has had an unsettled few months. He is looking for a forever home where he can have cuddles and be doted on. He would do better in an adult-only home where he has someone around consistently as he doesn't like to be left. He loves people and will demand affection. He has shown some social skills with other dogs, according to the RSPCA. Photo: RSPCA
2. Halona - four-year-old Pocket Bully
Halona was quite traumatised when she first arrived in rescue, according to the RSPCA. She will need a patient, understanding owner and a very special home. Despite her past, Halona is a wonderful girl. She is friendly, affectionate, cuddly and a real character. She will make you laugh with her antics, enjoys zoomies and has no idea about personal space! She will sit on your lap for cuddles or happily fall asleep on the sofa next to you. Halona loves her toys and is starting to enjoy walks in quieter areas. She will need housetraining so is looking for a home with her own garden. Photo: RSPCA
3. Chico - three-year-old crossbreed
Chico was surrendered by his previous owner as they were unable to give him the care he needed, the RSPCA said. He was suffering from a flea allergy and needs to gain some weight. Chico is a friendly boy who can be a little shy initially. He knows sit, down, paw and his name and walks well on the lead. Chico is very food orientated and also enjoys playing with toys. He has lived with another dog in his previous home but will be thoroughly dog tested while at the shelter, the charity said. Photo: RSPCA
4. Cali - three-year-old crossbreed
Cali is a sweet, sensitive girl who is very affectionate once she gets to know you. She walks well on the lead and knows sit and her name. Cali loves to play ball and will bring it back to you and flop onto your lap. Cali is noise sensitive so will be looking for a calm home environment in a quiet area. She would not cope living in the city centre, the RSPCA said. Cali is a new arrival who is still being assessed. She is currently on treatment for some skin issues and has been very good seeing the vet and having her baths. Photo: RSPCA