4 . Cali - three-year-old crossbreed

Cali is a sweet, sensitive girl who is very affectionate once she gets to know you. She walks well on the lead and knows sit and her name. Cali loves to play ball and will bring it back to you and flop onto your lap. Cali is noise sensitive so will be looking for a calm home environment in a quiet area. She would not cope living in the city centre, the RSPCA said. Cali is a new arrival who is still being assessed. She is currently on treatment for some skin issues and has been very good seeing the vet and having her baths. Photo: RSPCA