Why not consider rescuing and giving a dog a second chance at life?
Adoption fees vary between the branches, though both fees include neutering, vaccinations, microchips, flea treatments and worming.
1. Zoomie - four-year-old Frenchie
Zoomie is a sweet, friendly girl once she knows you but can be worried at first, especially with men. Zoomie knows her name and sit and is learning to play with toys. She will need some help with housetraining as she has been known to have the odd accident in her previous home. Zoomie has lived with other dogs but can be unsure and a liitle vocal when out and about. The RSPCA said she may be best as the only dog in her new home. Zoomie is looking for an experienced, adult home. Photo: RSPCA
2. Sawyer - 13-year-old Staffie
Sawyer is a very friendly boy with everyone he meets. He walks well on the lead and is good off the lead too, the RSPCA said. He loves to have a wander around and a snuffle in a secure area and is a good eater who enjoys his treats. Sawyer has been fine with all the dogs he has met so far so seems to be a sociable boy, according to the RSPCA. He is looking for a retirement home with a garden that he can sunbathe in. Sawyer would prefer a home where he is not left on his own for too long. Photo: RSPCA
3. Enid - three-year-old crossbreed
Enid arrived in an 'appalling' state with pustules and scabs all over her skin. She was very worried and took a few weeks to start really trusting her carers. Although Enid is not quite ready to go yet, she is at the stage where she can start looking for the right home, the RSPCA said. She is now a friendly, affectionate girl with a personality that will make make you laugh on a daily basis. She will need a home without cats and other dogs. The charity said Enid is always going to need management with her skin. Enid is looking for an adult-only home, ideally with someone who has some experience of looking after a dog with skin issues before. She will need her own secure garden. Photo: RSPCA
4. Violet - Mastiff crossbreed
Violet is a very friendly, affectionate girl who is still a big puppy. She knows how to sit for a treat (with a bit of persuasion) and is learning to walk nicely on the lead. Violet is a big, strong girl who still has a little growing to do. She loves playing with toys and even though she is too big will try and sit on your lap for a cuddle. Violet likes other dogs and could live with another canine in her new home as long as they can cope with her wanting to play. Violet is looking for an experienced, large breed owner. She will need a secure, private garden and would not like to be left on her own for too long. Photo: RSPCA