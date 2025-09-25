3 . Enid - three-year-old crossbreed

Enid arrived in an 'appalling' state with pustules and scabs all over her skin. She was very worried and took a few weeks to start really trusting her carers. Although Enid is not quite ready to go yet, she is at the stage where she can start looking for the right home, the RSPCA said. She is now a friendly, affectionate girl with a personality that will make make you laugh on a daily basis. She will need a home without cats and other dogs. The charity said Enid is always going to need management with her skin. Enid is looking for an adult-only home, ideally with someone who has some experience of looking after a dog with skin issues before. She will need her own secure garden. Photo: RSPCA