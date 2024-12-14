Then look no further – one of these adorable pups may just be the perfect dog for you.
Adoption fees vary between the branches, though both fees include neutering, vaccinations, microchips, flea treatments and worming.
1. Eliza - 12-year-old Terrier
Eliza is described as a 'very sweet, friendly girl' who loves her food. She is clean in her kennel and enjoys her walks. She likes company and would be quite happy to spend half the day sitting on the sofa with someone. Eliza has some skin allergies that have been left untreated for a long time, according to the RSPCA. She is currently on medication to help her recover. She will need to continue to see the RSPCA's vet for a short time once adopted, so any new owner will need to live in travelling distance to the shelter. Photo: RSPCA
2. Clover - 10-year-old Terrier
Clover is a very friendly, sweet girl who is deaf. She enjoys her walks and loves naps. The RSPCA said she has a very strong prey drive and would hunt small animals when out and about if given the chance. She has, however, been very sociable with other dogs while at the shelter. Photo: RSPCA
3. Shay - two-year-old Staffie
Once Shay is comfortable with you, she is an amazing girl, the RSPCA said! She is great fun and is a cheeky, playful girl who hurls her toys around and will keep you entertained! The RSPCA said she can be a little possessive over toys sometimes and does not like to share with people or dogs (only her very best friends are allowed). Shay outwardly appears very outgoing and confident but, in reality, is a very sensitive, anxious girl who gets worried in new situations. In particular, she can be worried when she meets new people which results in her becoming quite mouthy and jumpy. Shay has very mild hip dysplasia, according to the RSPCA. She is now on anti-inflammatory medication to help this and is a much happier girl. Photo: RSPCA
4. Scooby - eight-year-old crossbreed
Scooby was picked up as a stray in poor condition, the RSPCA said. She is described as a very friendly, happy girl who seems very sociable with people. Scooby is young at heart and loves to play ball. She has been friendly with other dogs at the rescue centre, but will need a home without cats or small animals. Scooby may be able to live with teenage children who are experienced with dogs. Photo: RSPCA