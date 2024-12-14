3 . Shay - two-year-old Staffie

Once Shay is comfortable with you, she is an amazing girl, the RSPCA said! She is great fun and is a cheeky, playful girl who hurls her toys around and will keep you entertained! The RSPCA said she can be a little possessive over toys sometimes and does not like to share with people or dogs (only her very best friends are allowed). Shay outwardly appears very outgoing and confident but, in reality, is a very sensitive, anxious girl who gets worried in new situations. In particular, she can be worried when she meets new people which results in her becoming quite mouthy and jumpy. Shay has very mild hip dysplasia, according to the RSPCA. She is now on anti-inflammatory medication to help this and is a much happier girl. Photo: RSPCA