If you’re thinking about welcoming a dog into your home, why not consider rescuing?
Adoption fees vary between the branches, though both fees include neutering, vaccinations, microchips, flea treatments and worming.
1. Lancelot and Guinevere - three-month-old Cavalier King Charles Spaniel crossbreed
Lancelot and Guinevere arrived at the RSPCA when they were just three days old. The pair had been abandoned and are 'lucky to have survived', according to the charity. They are very happy, cheeky puppies who love to play. They are very mischievous and you’ll often spot them running off with something they shouldn’t have! Lancelot and Guinevere have started their training which will need to be continued in their new home. They will also need to live with other dogs. Lancelot is a very sensitive boy who likes to seek out attention and cuddles with his 'human mum', according to the RSPCA. Guinevere is a little adventurer who is only cuddly when she is really tired. Photo: RSPCA
2. Bodhi - crossbreed
Bodhi is an unclaimed stray and is a big, bouncy, bundle of energy who will be looking for an active family. He knows how to sit but will require some further training in his new home. Bodhi is very playful with toys and enjoys playing fetch. He is also a cuddly boy who will flop down beside you once he has tired himself out. Bodhi does not appear to have had a lot of socialisation in the outside world so he will bark at anything he is unfamiliar with. The RSPCA said he would benefit from further socialisation and an experienced owner. Photo: RSPCA
3. Luna - one-year-old Staffie cross
Luna is a friendly, lively girl who knows 'sit' and her name but will need some further training. She enjoys her walks, though the RSPCA said she has an 'obsession' with rocks and will not want to let go once she picks one up. Due to this, the charity said she would not be suitable to live near the beach or in a home where the garden has lots of stone pathways. Photo: RSPCA
4. Lyla - two-year-old Belgian Malinois
Lyla is a very smart and outgoing girl who is looking for an active home. Being a working breed, she is looking for a home that can provide her with a job or sport that will allow her to use her brain and meet her physical needs. She picks up training very quickly and is very motivated by tennis balls. The charity said she is friendly towards people, but can be 'rude and intense' with other dogs. She is muzzle trained as an extra precaution. The charity said she still has things to learn as she can struggle with walking nicely on lead and being left alone for long periods. Photo: RSPCA