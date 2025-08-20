1 . Lancelot and Guinevere - three-month-old Cavalier King Charles Spaniel crossbreed

Lancelot and Guinevere arrived at the RSPCA when they were just three days old. The pair had been abandoned and are 'lucky to have survived', according to the charity. They are very happy, cheeky puppies who love to play. They are very mischievous and you’ll often spot them running off with something they shouldn’t have! Lancelot and Guinevere have started their training which will need to be continued in their new home. They will also need to live with other dogs. Lancelot is a very sensitive boy who likes to seek out attention and cuddles with his 'human mum', according to the RSPCA. Guinevere is a little adventurer who is only cuddly when she is really tired. Photo: RSPCA