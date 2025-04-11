Then look no further – one of these adorable pups may just be the perfect dog for you.
Adoption fees vary between the branches, though both fees include neutering, vaccinations, microchips, flea treatments and worming.
1. Dionne, Amber and Murray - 14-week-old puppies
Dionne, Amber and Murray arrived at the RSPCA as part of an 'unwanted' litter. The charity said they are friendly, lively pups who will need complete training, plus plenty of positive experiences and socialisation, so they can grow into well-adjusted adult dogs. Dionne, Amber and Murray will need homes where they will not be left on their own for too long and will need a private garden. They can be rehomed with children five years or older who are confident around dogs, according to the RSPCA. Photo: RSPCA
2. Rudi - seven-year-old British Bulldog
Rudi has won the hearts of everyone at the centre, according to the RSPCA. Sadly, she has struggled to find her forever home, despite having a loving and sweet personality. The RSPCA said, like most bulldogs, Rudi is a 'quirky character'. She is looking for a home where she will be loved and appreciated for who she is. Rudi will need someone home with her most of the time as she struggles to be left. Rudi is looking for an adult-only, pet-free home with patient owners. Her adopters will need to meet her several times before adoption. Photo: RSPCA
3. Daphne - three-year-old Cocker Spaniel crossbreed
Daphne was sadly found as a stray in London. The RSPCA said she is a 'super sweet girl' and a 'little pocket rocket'. Her love for food makes her 'super fun to train' and she has proven to be a quick learner. Daphne has shown to be a little uncertain of dogs at the centre and has a high prey drive, so she's looking for a home without any other pets. She loves the company of people and will cuddle up for some well needed love. Photo: RSPCA
4. Max - Mastiff crossbreed
Max is described as a 'big baby who is enthusiastic for life'. He is looking for an active home where he can go on lots of adventures and be his 'goofy silly self'. The RSPCA said he can be 'a bit of a bull in a china shop' and he often doesn’t know his own strength. Max is looking for owners who can take the time to teach him manners and work on his training. He loves enrichment, toys and having someone to play with - but his most favorite thing in the world is a trip to the beach! Despite his happy-go-lucky attitude, he can be a sensitive boy who gets worried about new objects or entering new environments, according to the RSPCA. The charity is looking for adopters who are willing to help support him when he is bouncy and full of energy, but also when he is feeling sensitive and needs some reassurance. Photo: RSPCA