4 . Max - Mastiff crossbreed

Max is described as a 'big baby who is enthusiastic for life'. He is looking for an active home where he can go on lots of adventures and be his 'goofy silly self'. The RSPCA said he can be 'a bit of a bull in a china shop' and he often doesn’t know his own strength. Max is looking for owners who can take the time to teach him manners and work on his training. He loves enrichment, toys and having someone to play with - but his most favorite thing in the world is a trip to the beach! Despite his happy-go-lucky attitude, he can be a sensitive boy who gets worried about new objects or entering new environments, according to the RSPCA. The charity is looking for adopters who are willing to help support him when he is bouncy and full of energy, but also when he is feeling sensitive and needs some reassurance. Photo: RSPCA