If you’re thinking about welcoming a dog into your home, why not consider rescuing?
Adoption fees vary between the branches, though both fees include neutering, vaccinations, microchips, flea treatments and worming.
1. Patricia and Tallulah - Bulldogs
Patricia and Tallulah are a bonded pair believed to be mother and daughter. The RSPCA said they definitely need to be rehomed together. Patricia and Tallulah have needed a lot of veterinary treatment since arriving at the shelter. Despite this, they are lovely, happy girls who enjoy human company and want to be with each other. Patricia is a little more sensitive and can be more shy in new situations. She can be anxious around other dogs and doesn't really know how to behave around them. Both girls would benefit from some further socialisation. The charity said they love their food and treats and Patricia likes to play football. They are not quite ready for a new home yet but will be available soon. Photo: RSPCA
2. Roo - five-year-old Dachshund cross
Roo only has three legs due to an accident when she was a puppy, but the charity said this does not stop her! She is a very friendly girl who enjoys attention. She enjoys her walks, likes to play with toys and is well-behaved on the lead. The RSPCA said Roo seems okay with other dogs but will be assessed further while she is at the shelter. She requires a home without cats, and may be able to live with older children who are used to dogs. Photo: RSPCA
3. Daphne - 20-month-old Staffie cross
Daphne was very malnourished on arrival but is much happier after gaining some weight. The charity said she is a very sweet girl who is friendly but can be a little shy until she knows you. She has not had a lot of experience out and about so new sounds and smells can be a bit overwhelming for her. Daphne enjoys attention and is learning to settle nicely for a fuss. She will be looking for an experienced, adult-only home with someone who is prepared to put time into her training. Photo: RSPCA
4. Boris - two-year-old Staffie cross
Boris was also malnourished when he arrived, but is much happier now he has gained some weight. The charity said he is a lovely boy who is friendly but can be a little anxious. He has not had a lot of experience out and about so new sounds and smells can be a bit overwhelming for him. Boris craves attention and is learning to be a little less enthusiastic with his kisses! He will be looking for an experienced, adult-only home with someone who is prepared to put time into his training. Photo: RSPCA