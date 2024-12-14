1 . Patricia and Tallulah - Bulldogs

Patricia and Tallulah are a bonded pair believed to be mother and daughter. The RSPCA said they definitely need to be rehomed together. Patricia and Tallulah have needed a lot of veterinary treatment since arriving at the shelter. Despite this, they are lovely, happy girls who enjoy human company and want to be with each other. Patricia is a little more sensitive and can be more shy in new situations. She can be anxious around other dogs and doesn't really know how to behave around them. Both girls would benefit from some further socialisation. The charity said they love their food and treats and Patricia likes to play football. They are not quite ready for a new home yet but will be available soon. Photo: RSPCA