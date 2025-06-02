RSPCA appeal after kittens found in Hastings

The RSPCA’s Blue Bell Ridge cat centre at Hastings is trying to find the owners of two kittens that were found in the Battle Road area of St Leonards at the weekend.

The two black and white female kittens were found in the Battle Road/ Kingsley Close area. A spokesperson at the centre said: “If you recognise them, or believe you know who owns them, please do get in contact with us via our email: [email protected] or phone: 01424 752121. We will require photographic evidence if you believe these are your kittens.”