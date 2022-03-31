RSPCA contact owner after dog found ‘living’ in Eastbourne car

The RSPCA said it has offered a dog owner assistance and welfare advice after a pet was found in an Eastbourne car.

By Jacob Panons
Thursday, 31st March 2022, 12:54 pm

Police said they received a report of an ‘11-week-old’ dog living in the back of a car in Eastbourne.

A resident had contacted the Herald about the dog, which was found in a road in the town centre.

A dog in an Eastbourne car SUS-220324-145901001

In an updated response an RSPCA spokesperson said, “We are aware of this dog and have offered the owner assistance and welfare advice.

“We will continue to monitor the situation and would urge anyone with further first-hand concerns to contact us.”

The RSPCA said the dog is an adult male, not an 11-week-old puppy as originally believed.

The charity said the police are also aware of the situation.

