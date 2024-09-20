The adorable dogs below are all hoping for a second chance at finding the perfect home.
The RSPCA’s adoption fee is £200 for a dog or £275 for a puppy, according to its website. The fee includes: neutering; microchipping; the first vaccination (minimum); kennel cough vaccination; flea treatment; worming; vet check and four weeks insurance cover.
1. Oscar - eight-year-old Pug cross
Oscar is a very friendly, happy boy who knows how to sit and walks well on the lead. He likes playing with some toys, enjoys his food and gives very enthusiastic kisses when he greets you. He may be able to live with another calm dog and cats who are confident around canines. Oscar is looking for a home without very young children due to his over enthusiastic greetings. Photo: RSPCA
2. Maude - two/three-year-old Labrador cross
Maude is a very friendly girl who craves fuss and attention. She will need a home where someone is with her most of the time. She loves her toys and enjoys her walks, but is a bit of a hunter when it comes to rabbits and small furry animals. She will need a home where she can get lots of exercise on a lead or in a secure field as her recall is very poor, according to the RSPCA. She will need to be the only pet in the home. Maude is looking for an active home and could live with older children who are used to bouncy dogs. She will need her own secure, private garden. Photo: RSPCA
3. Fudge - two-year-old Labrador Retriever
Fudge is full of enthusiasm and energy. and is looking for a home where his 'crazy nature' will be embraced. He will need an active home who understands his energy needs, but also who will dedicate time to teaching him life skills such as learning when it is time to settle. He can, at times, be strong on the lead so he will need strong owners who he won’t knock over. The charity said he 'just gets very excited' and is 'very much still a big puppy'. Fudge is nervous of other dogs and men. His whole world revolves around toys - especially tennis balls. Photo: RSPCA
4. Buster - 11-year-old Staffie
Buster is a very friendly and happy boy. He enjoys playing with toys and does not act his age, the RSPCA said. He is an affectionate boy who enjoys company but is equally happy having a snooze in his bed. The RSPCA said it believes he may be 'going a little deaf'. Buster has been sociable with other dogs at the shelter and does not really show much interest in them. He could live with older children who are used to dogs. Photo: RSPCA