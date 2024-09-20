2 . Maude - two/three-year-old Labrador cross

Maude is a very friendly girl who craves fuss and attention. She will need a home where someone is with her most of the time. She loves her toys and enjoys her walks, but is a bit of a hunter when it comes to rabbits and small furry animals. She will need a home where she can get lots of exercise on a lead or in a secure field as her recall is very poor, according to the RSPCA. She will need to be the only pet in the home. Maude is looking for an active home and could live with older children who are used to bouncy dogs. She will need her own secure, private garden. Photo: RSPCA