RSPCA fundraising challenge raises £10k in first week

RSPCA staff in Horsham, West Sussex, joined forces by taking it in turns to ride a static exercise bike

The RSPCA’s summer fundraising challenge ‘50 Miles For Animals’ gives participants of all ages and fitness levels the freedom to take on the adventure of reaching a distance of 50 miles through the month of August, in any way they feel like.

In just one week since the challenge was launched, 365 animal lovers, including RSPCA inspectors and staff, have raised more than £10,000 of its £15k target, clocking up the miles in a range of creative ways.

RSPCA staff in Horsham rode an exercise bike reaching a combined total of 68 miles, smashing the 50-mile target for the entire challenge in just one day.

Elsewhere in Essex, Caroline Richardson has been getting creative with her daily walks and has already clocked up 22 miles by walking routes in the shape of animals, shown on her mapping app.

The RSPCA inspector of 11 years said: “It’s already been so much fun taking on the challenge in the first week - it’s hilarious going back and forth up and down roads trying to draw animal shapes. I’m clocking up the miles with my kids and my rescue dog, Rosie; having fun and raising money for the RSPCA. To anyone who hasn’t yet signed up, please do, it’s such a great way to have fun with the kids and do something amazing for animals.”

The RSPCA relies completely on generous donations from the public, and is calling on animal lovers everywhere to be as creative as they can and take up the challenge this August.

It is free to take part and everything needed to get started is on the charity’s website for people to track their miles, record their donation pledges and let their family and friends know how they can give support.

Everyone who receives a donation during their challenge will get an RSPCA certificate and pin badge. Those who raise £100 will also receive their own RSPCA cotton T-shirt, and anyone who raises £200 or more will also get a year’s subscription to RSPCA Animal Life or Animal Action magazines.