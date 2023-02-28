RSPCA pleads with Sussex rabbit owners to take action for World Spay Day

The Rabbit Awareness Action Group (RAAG) - which includes the RSPCA and several other charities, including the Rabbit Welfare Association and Fund (RWA&F), plus pet food provider Burgess Pet Care - is reminding pet owners of the benefits of neutering their pets, which include cutting the numbers of accidental litters and reducing the risk of serious illnesses, such as uterine cancer in female rabbits.
Animal centres are bursting at the seams with abandoned and unwanted rabbits; while at the same time many owners have found their bunnies breeding out of control, sometimes because they have been sold missexed pairs.
In it’s 2021 PAW Report*, the PDSA found that 37 per cent of the 900,000 pet rabbits living in the UK in May 2021 were not neutered. World Spay Day on Tuesday, February 28 is aimed at educating the public of the importance of neutering their pets.
The Rabbit Welfare Association and Fund advises owners that male rabbits can be castrated from 10 weeks, while females can be spayed from four months. By doing so it means owners can keep their rabbits in pairs or groups and help prevent serious health and welfare problems developing.
The RSPCA and other RAAG charities deal daily with the problems caused by unwanted litters and the numbers of rabbits arriving at RSPCA animal centres increased by 48 per cent to 1,090 last year compared to 2021.