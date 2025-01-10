Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An RSPCA centre has rehomed nine tarantulas who were abandoned in rubbish sacks in Sussex.

The spiders were abandoned in ‘freezing’ temperatures on a grass verge outside Raystede in Ringmer before Christmas, according to the RSPCA.

Initially, ten spiders contained in plastic boxes were found outside the centre, but one tarantula later died, the charity said. The others were transported to the RSPCA’s dedicated reptile rescue, in Brighton, to receive specialist care.

The RSPCA confirmed the arachnids had recovered from their ordeal and had been rehomed with owners who were ‘able to demonstrate expertise’, as well as possessing ‘suitable accommodation to meet the needs of the invertebrates’.

A rescued tarantula. Photo: RSPCA

Head of reptiles at Brighton, Fred Bark, explained: “Tarantulas are fairly hardy, although the one that passed away was of a species that can be particularly affected by cold temperatures. Generally we know fairly quickly whether they are going to be okay when they come in to us.

“The intake was a mix of old and new world tarantulas, so they were different species from different parts of the world, which meant each one needed specific care. Most of them were not fully grown, but they were still big spiders.

“There are quite a few people who keep tarantulas in the Brighton area and once we established they were going to survive we notified some potential adopters.

"Owners need the right enclosures and the knowledge to care for them and once they’d satisfied us they could meet their needs we were able to rehome them all fairly quickly.”

Elon the musk turtle. Photo: RSPCA

The RSPCA revealed that between December 18 and December 31, there were 846 incidents across England and Wales concerning animals being abandoned - the most for this period since 2018.

Staff at Brighton Reptile Rescue had a busy 2024 caring for and rehoming exotic animals and they started 2025 celebrating a notable adoption success. Elon, a musk turtle, who was abandoned at the centre more than four years ago during lockdown, has finally moved out after he was fixed up with a new home.

Elon was cared for at the rescue for 1,579 days – the longest ever stay by a reptile.

“Elon was quite a personable chap really and he was easy to handle when musk turtles can often be smelly and quite bitey,” Fred added.

“Musk turtles can live for a long time, up to 60 years. Elon was fully grown when he was abandoned, but we don’t know much about him before then.

“It’s a long-term commitment for anyone taking on a reptile like this. We had plenty of interest in Elon from the six to ten age group! But we needed adopters who had an enclosure with some space; an area of land as well as water as musk turtles have all the care needs of a reptile and a fish.

"We’re so pleased that we have been able to find Elon a home as it seems he has been with us forever.”

The charity added that it’s looking for homes for several Royal Pythons in its care.

Anyone interested in adopting a reptile from RSPCA Brighton Reptile Rescue can email: [email protected] or check out the centre’s Facebook page.

