RSPCA reveals 15% increase in pet neglect reports in East Sussex

The RSPCA has revealed that East Sussex has seen an increase of 15% in pet neglect reports in over the past year.

In East Sussex 604 incidents of animal neglect were reported from January to September this year - which is a 15% increase from the same period the previous year.

The new statistics - which are broken down for each county - have been released as part of the charity's campaign Join the Christmas Rescue, which aims to support frontline staff as they continue their life-saving work during the busy festive period.

In the first nine months of 2024 the counties that have seen the most incidents of neglect reported include the London area (Outer London 2,010 and Inner London 1,240), West Yorkshire (2,207), the West Midlands (2,148), Greater Manchester (2,135) and Kent (1,471).

Ayla, a terrier cross rescued in February, arrived at the Sussex North and Brighton Branch site with ear and eye infections that had been left untreated. Picture RSPCA

The neglect figures have been released after the charity announced last month that 20,999 abandonment reports were made to its emergency line in 2023, compared to 16,118 in 2020 - a rise of 30% in just three years.

Ayla, a terrier cross rescued in February, arrived at the Sussex North and Brighton Branch site with ear and eye infections that had been left untreated.

The RSPCA added that after months of treatment her ear and eye problems have improved, although she is still on some treatment for her skin while she has been spending the last six months at the home of one of the charity’s foster carers.

Despite the problems she has endured in life she is an affectionate young dog with lots of personality and the branch is now looking to find her a permanent loving home.