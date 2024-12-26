RSPCA reveals top rescues across South East in 2024 features West Sussex success

Whether it’s a deer stuck behind a fence, a fox trapped in a garden chair, or a sheep tangled in brambles; the RSPCA’s team of expert rescuers are on hand to help whenever they can.

RSPCA Chief Inspectorate Officer Steve Bennett said: “For 200 years the RSPCA’s dedicated and passionate team of rescuers have been helping animals in need.

“We’re here for every kind; but with almost 1 million calls for help every year, we can’t do this alone.

“We’re incredibly grateful to all of the animal-loving members of the public who have helped rescue animals themselves, taken them to vets for specialist care, as well as the other agencies who help save the lives of animals in need, from the fire service to the police to small local rescues.

“We will always use our specialist skills to help animals when we can and we’re grateful to other agencies for working with us to help animals in need.

“But there are also lots of ways the public can help animals themselves too; after all, the quicker an animal gets help, the better.

“If we all work together, we can create a kinder and better world for all animals.”

One of their top nine ‘best rescues’ featured a West Sussex success story.

A distressed deer needed urgent help after being found wedged in a tight gap behind a metal fence (pictured above).

The RSPCA and Surrey Fire & Rescue Service rushed to the Birches Industrial Estate in East Grinstead, West Sussex, on 31 May to help the deer.

RSPCA Animal Rescue Office Chloe Wilson said: “The deer was a big boy so we have no idea how he managed to squeeze into such a tight gap.