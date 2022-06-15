RSPCA Sussex West celebrate the opening of their Mount Noddy ‘Big Build’ refurbishment in Chichester

Mounty Noddy will open its doors after a £4 million refurb

President of RSPCA Sussex West Bruce Fogle MBE, will open the new facilities at a special ceremony on July 2.

Bruce Fogle said: “It’s because of the generosity of supporters that we can now open the doors to Sussex’s finest, new ‘home from home’ for cats and dogs in need.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“RSPCA Sussex West only exists through local funding and we are so grateful for every donation that enables us to keep providing the very best in animal care."

The new refurbishment will increase the centre’s capacity with 27 spacious dog kennels and 47 cat pens including six specialised maternity pens for mothers and kittens. The facilities also include a hydrotherapy treadmill, dedicated veterinary suite for dogs and cats in need of medical attention and secure exercise areas as well as a new reception and visitor centre.

An on-going project is the restoration of the woodland area behind the Centre to help conserve, protect and encourage a diverse range of native fauna and flora to the area, to create a healthy eco-system.

Fundraising for the project began back in 2020 and the project wouldn’t have been possible without the generosity of dedicated supporters who took up fundraising challenges and activities from sponsored walks and cycles to bake sales.

The Pets at Home Foundation have also generously provided a £21,738 grant to fit out the veterinary clinic with top of the range equipment as well as committing to provide the centre with pallets of pet food each month.

Amy Angus, Group Charity and Community Manager at the Pets at Home Foundation said: “RSPCA Sussex West works tirelessly to care for and rehome pets in need, and was the extremely worthy recipient of a £21,738 grant to help with its extensive building project. We’re delighted to be able to support the rescue in its efforts to build new veterinary facilities, which we know will be a fantastic addition to the centre.”

The new-look centre was designed by ACD Projects who specialise in veterinary and animal welfare design and build. Their aim was to upgrade the existing flintstone buildings at the Centre into an innovative design that was sympathetic to its location in the South Downs National Park, using natural materials such as cedar cladding and roof shingles.

The buildings also utilises sustainable technology to reduce the Centre’s carbon footprint and have been designed to create the least stressful environment for animals in the charity’s care.

The redevelopment has been entered into the 2022 Sussex Heritage Trust Awards, which recognises and celebrates high-quality conservation, restoration and design projects, with the winners announced later this year.

Susan Botherway, Animal Centre Manager,said: “Our vision was to create a flagship animal rehoming centre to provide the highest standards of welfare and accommodation based on the latest animal science for local cats and dogs in need of care.

"The philosophy behind the build was to incorporate the existing Sussex flintstone buildings into an innovative design that is sympathetic to its location in the South Downs National Park. We believe we have achieved both goals.”