Take a look below at the adorable dogs at the RSPCA who need homes.
Each of these pups are available for rehoming at the charity’s Chichester and Brighton branches.
1. Reggie - five-year-old Lurcher
Reggie has been described as 'a lovely boy' who is very calm indoors and likes to snooze on the sofa. He struggles with reactivity to cats and some dogs outside, but has improved on this significantly in his previous home. He is not able to live with other dogs, cats or small furry animals, and is looking for an adult-only home. Reggie enjoys walks on the beach and countryside and loves chasing a ball. Photo: RSPCA
2. Figgy - eight month old Mastiff cross
Figgy is a cheeky, goofy boy who is adored by everyone at the centre, the RSPCA said. Sadly, as a puppy, he was found abandoned in a cardboard box along with his siblings and had ringworm. This has sadly meant he has spent a lot of time at the kennels in the isolation unit until he was clear. The RSPCA is looking for an experienced home who will understand his breed and are willing to follow his exercise plan to build up muscle. He is waiting for his family who understands that despite being a big bouncy boy he is also a very sensitive soul who needs time and support to learn about the big wide world. Figgy requires an owner who is keen to continue his reward-based training and 'really bring out the best in him'. Photo: RSPCA
3. Mia - seven year old crossbreed
Mia is a very sweet, friendly girl who loves everyone she meets. The RSPCA has said she is a happy, cheeky soul who is ready to settle down with a loving family. Mia is looking for experienced owners who are around most of the day, and any children in her home must be over 16 years old. She cannot live with other pets due to her predatory instincts. She has previously has issues with lunging at traffic, other animals and wildlife. Due to this she will need a home in a quiet area to help train around this. Mia is currently undergoing training to help with her rehabilitation, and this will need to be continued in a home for her to succeed. Photo: RSPCA
4. Daisy - ten-year-old crossbreed
Daisy is a friendly girl once she knows and trusts you but can be worried by strangers. She will be looking for an experienced owner and a quiet home environment to allow her time to settle. She knows sit and her name and has a good recall but does stay on the lead on walks as she would chase wildlife! Daisy is housetrained, loves playing with toys and makes a good lap dog, despite weight 19kg. She can be 'hit and miss' with other dogs when out and about, the RSPCA said, and likes some but not others. Daisy is still an active girl and would like her own garden to do zoomies in. She can run quite fast even with little legs! Photo: RSPCA