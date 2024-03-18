2 . Figgy - eight month old Mastiff cross

Figgy is a cheeky, goofy boy who is adored by everyone at the centre, the RSPCA said. Sadly, as a puppy, he was found abandoned in a cardboard box along with his siblings and had ringworm. This has sadly meant he has spent a lot of time at the kennels in the isolation unit until he was clear. The RSPCA is looking for an experienced home who will understand his breed and are willing to follow his exercise plan to build up muscle. He is waiting for his family who understands that despite being a big bouncy boy he is also a very sensitive soul who needs time and support to learn about the big wide world. Figgy requires an owner who is keen to continue his reward-based training and 'really bring out the best in him'. Photo: RSPCA