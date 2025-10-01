RSPCA urges Sussex residents to rescue dogs amid 'rehoming crisis'

The RSPCA is urging people to consider adopting dogs this ‘Adoptober’ amid a ‘rehoming crisis’.

It is hoped that Adoptober - the RSPCA’s annual rehoming campaign - will be the month dogs Jenny and Luna, in care at the charity’s Sussex West Branch’s Mount Noddy Animal Centre in Chichester, find their forever homes.

The rehoming appeal comes as the charity reveals it’s facing a ‘rehoming crisis’ – with record numbers of rescued dogs in care across RSPCA national animal centres and branches.

New RSPCA data also reveals that it can take up to seven times longer for some larger dog breeds to find a new home compared to smaller dogs.

Luna. Photo: RSPCA

RSPCA pet behaviour expert, Dr Sam Gaines, said: “We urgently need homes for big dogs, who can wait seven times longer than smaller dogs to find their forever home.

“We are in an unprecedented rehoming crisis as several large-scale cruelty and neglect cases have led to record numbers of dogs and cats in our care and are at risk of running out of space. We desperately need adopters now more than ever, so we can continue to rescue and care for the animals who need us.

“It’s the perfect storm with dogs rescued from cruelty and neglect needing longer to recover and needing more specialist homes, and at the same time, rehoming has slowed right across the welfare sector.

“Our unique and special dogs may not be the right pet for everyone. Some need some extra help to help them recover from their past, some are misunderstood because of the way they look, some need quiet homes with no other pets, and others need owners who can keep up with their boundless zest for life.

Jenny. Photo: RSPCA

“But we know the right people are out there and urgently need to hear from them.

“Gentle giants, big softies and larger than life characters; we’ve got every kind of big dog, each one is unique, special and deserves a second chance of happiness.”

Patterdale Terrier Jenny (pictured) is only a year and seven-months-old and has been looking for a home for nearly a year.

Animal Care Assistant Clare Mansfield said: “Jenny is such a sweet girl. Once she gets to know you she is a very affectionate and a cheeky character who loves to play, give kisses and leap up onto your lap for a snuggle.

“She finds everything very exciting or can also be overwhelmed, however she loves an adventure.”

Jenny is looking for a forever home in a rural area or adopters who would be willing to drive to quieter areas. She also needs a big escape-proof garden to explore with lots of sniffs.

She will need to find an experienced home who will support her and continue her behaviour plan, and must be the only animal in the home as she has a high prey drive.

Clare added: “We are longing to find the perfect home for Jenny this Adoptober as we know she will make a wonderful companion.”

Shar Pei Luna is about four-years-old and is another long stay resident at Mount Noddy. She’s currently in a foster home and sadly has only had one application in the 217 days she has been looking for a home, according to the charity.

“Luna is a lovely girl,” Clare said.

“She is active and bright and is looking for a new home who can appreciate her quirky and funny character. She has such a big personality and will often make everyone here at the centre laugh, she can be very goofy.”

Luna is looking for an adult-only home or a home with older secondary children. She can be reactive and strong on the lead, and would be best living away from other dogs, according to the RSPCA.

The charity said her new owners would benefit from being taken to training classes or working with a positive reward based trainer to help teach her life skills.

Luna has food allergies so is currently on hypoallergenic food as well as having regular baths for her skin.

Clare added: “Luna is one of a kind and we know there is the perfect owner just out there for her, so please get in touch if you feel Luna is the one for you.”

If you are interested in adopting Jenny or Luna, email: [email protected].