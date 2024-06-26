“Rubbish” Worthing artist to hold 24-hour drawathon to fundraise for homelessness charities

Renowned Worthing artist Hercule Van Wolfwinkle is known for his unique – or to use his own words “rubbish” – pet portraits. He’s embarking on an extraordinary fundraising challenge, a 24-hour drawathon on Friday, July 12th, at 7pm, to raise money to support the work of two charities; Turning Tides and StreetVet.

The drawathon starts at Turning Tides'Cath Community Hub, St Clare’s on Friday evening, moving onto Colonnade House from 10am to 7 pm on Saturday when the event will be open to the public and visitors can witness Hercule’s live drawing process. As each completed portrait graces the gallery walls, the evolving exhibition will captivate art enthusiasts and supporters alike. Hercule, will create pet portraits continuously, without rest, until 7 p.m. the following day. The event culminates with a finished exhibition open to the public on Sunday 14 th July between 10am to 2pm. Hercule’s unique approach to fundraising involves creating pet portraits for free. Instead of charging for his art, he encourages recipients to donate to charity. His chosen causes, Turning Tides and StreetVet, have already benefited immensely from his creative endeavours. “Hercule’s extraordinary fundraising efforts continue to astound us. To date, he has raised an incredible £200,000 in support of Turning Tides. The funds raised directly support lifesaving work within our specialised services. Hercule’s limitless creativity and unmatched wit consistently delight his followers. We express boundless gratitude and wholeheartedly support him as he takes on this monumental challenge”. Catherine Hill, Head of Development and Quality, Turning Tides. How can you get your pet portrait drawn? It’s simple! Donate (any amount you are comfortable with) via the fundraiser page here and submit your entry by emailing Hercule at [email protected] by 11:59 pm on Thursday, July 11th. Don’t miss this one-of-a-kind opportunity! Come and meet Hercule and watch him in action all day for free on Saturday and be part of this artistic marathon. The final exhibition will also be available to view on Sunday at Colonnade House from 10 am to 2 pm via a live stream on Hercules social media channels, Facebook and Instagram. If you have any questions or interview requests, please email Sophie: [email protected] or call 07842 443584 to hear more. *** About Turning Tides: Turning Tides is the largest provider of homelessness services for single people throughout West Sussex. For 30 years, Turning Tides has supported thousands of people experiencing homelessness throughout West Sussex. The charity runs over 35 projects across the county, ranging from drop-in Community Hubs, to supported accommodation and outreach teams. Their services offer a wide range of specialist support in mental health, housing, social care, employment, community inclusion, drug and alcohol addiction and more. Turning Tides believe that everyone has the right to a home, regardless of the difficulties they may face in their lives. The work they undertake to empower homeless and insecurely housed individuals is vital. The aim for each person is that they are empowered to rebuild their life and secure a brighter future. Head Office: Town Hall, Chapel Road, Worthing, West Sussex, BN11 1HA Website: www.turning-tides.org.uk Phone: 01903 680740 Facebook: @TurningTides Twitter: @TurningTidesOrg Instagram: @TurningTidesOrg