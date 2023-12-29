Rugby Union stars support surgery fundraiser for Worthing teenager

Two Rugby Union stars have supported a fundraiser for a Worthing teenager, who has been out of action for months with a serious injury.

Jessica Ricca-Maggs plays for the Worthing Rugby Football Club under-14s. Club chairman Tim Mackew said: “Jess is one of the brightest young developing talents that Rugby Union has seen and has the ability, ambition and work ethic to achieve professional rugby status at the highest level.”

The teenager ruptured her anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) during a tournament in April.

Since the injury – and after an MRI scan – Jessie has been waiting for reconstructive surgery.

“Although listed as priority by the NHS, who are doing all they can, they are unable to confirm when she can have an operation,” Jessie’s dad, Phil, said.

"With seven months passing, there is no indication at all when they could do the operation, even with us reaching out to the hospital who confirmed there is nothing we or they can do.

“The next stage of Jessie's journey should be joining Worthing College Academy, where she can pursue both her academic and sporting ambitions of joining the Harlequins academy.”

Jessie added: "When it [the injury] happened, I didn’t realise how bad it was. I thought it would be a couple of months before I got the operation.

"Obviously that's not the case. I just want to play rugby and be involved with the whole community.”

The injury meant Jessie would miss her club’s 10's festival, 7's academy and Sussex try-outs, whilst she also couldn't play rugby matches.

She was also told she could not take her GCSE PE because of the injury – and an operation is needed soon ‘due to practical elements of the alternative qualification offered’.

With an ‘expected 12-month recovery period’ post operation, Jessie needs the operation ‘very soon to keep on track’.

A spokesperson for the club said: “It is clear this is her pathway and she has waited long enough but further delay could affect her pathway, education and career. This is heart-breaking for Jess and for those who love and admire her. We need help to get Jess back to where she wants to be.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up to raise funds to pay for private reconstruction surgery.

Phil said: "As a young person this has put huge pressure on her mentally, with the time lapsed feeling like an eternity for her, especially with the unknown of when she will be fixed.

"This was having a detrimental effect on Jessie's well-being, so we have decided to reach out for support to have the operation completed privately via help of this GoFundMe.”

Phil said Jessie was excited to learn that English Rugby Union player Poppy Cleall – the leading all time Premiership try scorer – and Harlequins star Jade Konkel-Roberts have both made donations.

"For those who are able to support Jessie in this GoFundMe, it will make a huge difference to her life, so we thank you,” Phil said.

"We understand not all can donate but even messages of support and encouragement will help Jessie and if possible we hope you can share this to a wider audience.

"For Jessie, like many others that play, rugby is more than a sport, it is a network of friends, family and a support system. Jessie joined the club at a really difficult time in her life. Rugby gave her peace, a fresh start, focus and determination. She built new friendships and felt part of a family.

"Not giving up she has been partaking in light training duties and assisted coaching the under 5s with a teammate. The sport has been a source of significant mental recovery for her and all her progress is regressing the longer we leave it.”

Phil said the rugby club has been very supportive of Jessie, with the players planning a sea dip challenge in January to raise extra funds.

He added: "They are good down there – they are always thinking of new ideas to fundraise and have been tracking it the whole time and asking for updates.

"We are almost forced to take this route. Jessie wants to go to the Worthing College academy and the Harlequins programme. We are doing everything we can to make that happen.”