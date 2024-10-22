Runner to take on Beachy Head Marathon, Cycle and Sea Swim Challenge for mental health charity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Beachy Head Marathon runner Toby Simmons will be taking on the ultimate Iron distance trial this weekend, with a long distance sea swim and cycling challenge - all before even starting his marathon race.

Despite only learning to swim 11 months ago, Toby from Eastbourne will be taking on the extra challenges to raise money for a local men’s mental health support charity - ManKind - after a similar charity saved his life six years ago.

Starting with a 1.9km sea swim at 4.45am on Saturday, October 26 followed by 90km cycle along the coast, Toby aims to be back at the start line in time for the 8.45am marathon start.

The Beachy Head Marathon was Toby’s first ever marathon event back in 2015. Since then, the 30-year-old has competed around the world, with Iron distance events in Venice and Roth in Germany earlier this year.

After reaching the top 100 finishers in the Beachy Head event last year, Toby is aiming to complete the marathon in under four hours and will be cheered on by his family, friends and supporters, as well as being monitored by a support crew in the water.

Toby said: “As an Eastbourne local who's raced in some amazing places, Beachy Head Marathon still remains one of my favourite events I've ever undertaken.

“Combining it with my new found love for the challenge of long distance triathlon the 'Beachy Head Iron Challenge' as I've aptly named it seems to be the perfect platform to raise money for ManKind, a cause and charity doing amazing work within a cause that is very close to me personally.”

Each year the Beachy Head Marathon attracts thousands of runners to one of the most challenging coastal routes in the country. Now in its 44th year, it is one the biggest off-road marathons in the UK and is popular for its scenic route through the South Downs National Park countryside.

Starting and finishing on Eastbourne seafront at the start of the South Downs Way, the marathon, ultramarathon and 10K all take place on Saturday, October 26 with the half marathon on Sunday, October 27.

The marathon course includes 300 steps, 14 gates and the equivalent elevation of 1,318m along the South Downs National Park route.

Spectators are encouraged to come along and cheer on the runners from the start/finish line on Dukes Drive or from Beachy Head and Exceat where there are pubs, cafés, toilets and parking available. Brighton & Hove Buses Coaster Bus also follows much of the route.

Races start at 7.40am for the ultramarathon, 8.45am for the marathon, 9.15am for the 10k and on Sunday, 8am for the half marathon. Marathon finishers are expected from 11.30am, with the last participants back by 6pm. Road closures will be in operation on Dukes Drive and Upper Dukes Drive.

ManKind is an Eastbourne based charity helping men who may need mental health support or just someone to talk to without judgement. The group meets weekly on Wednesday nights at St Wilfrid’s Hospice in Eastbourne from 6pm to 8.30pm and Thursday nights at the Community Hub in Heathfield from 6.30pm to 8.30pm.