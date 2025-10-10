Runners 'light up the seafront' in Bognor Regis during safety campaign event

A women’s running group in Bognor launched a safety campaign after multiple members reported harassment and intimidation, while running locally – including serious incidents of flashing and being followed.

Just a few months later – thanks to word of mouth and social media – Sophie Louise’s It’s Run By Her group expanded to nearly 70 members, with a focus on creating a safe, inclusive space for women of all abilities to enjoy running together. But as the group has grown, so too have the stories of unwanted attention and threatening behaviour.

Among the key issues raised by the group is poor street lighting, particularly along Bognor seafront.

A Safer Steps community run took place at West Park at 7pm on Wednesday, October 8. There was a ‘post-run discussion’ at The Waverley Pub, in Marine Drive West.

Open to all – including male runners and allies – the event aimed to bring people together for a group jog, walk or run, and to spark open conversations about personal safety, lighting, policing, and how harassment is affecting well-being.

The event included: a community run/jog/walk with glow sticks; an opportunity to share about what it’s like for women to run alone; and open conversations about how darker nights impact routines, wellbeing, and freedom.

Sophie said the event was a big success.

She said: “We’d like to say a massive thank you to everyone who came along and supported our Safer Steps event. Over 280 free tickets were registered — and even more people turned up on the evening to join us!

“Our community run was designed to light up the seafront with glow sticks and open up honest conversations around safety while running, especially for women during the darker winter months.

“As we promoted the event, one thing became clear – it’s not just women who feel vulnerable when out exercising. This is something many people across our community experience.

“Huge shout-outs to: V2 Radio for keeping us warm with great music; Jack from URY for leading a fantastic warm-up; our amazing local PCSOs from Sussex Police for their time and support; West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service for showing their solidarity; members from Bognor Regis Tone Zone Runners, EBC Fitbox, and so many other local running groups, gyms, and Hyrox classes for joining in.

"And a special thank you to The Waverley, Bognor Regis, who provided their function room free of charge – giving us a space to engage with My Sisters’ House CIO and Sussex Police through surveys and conversation.

"Inside, visitors could also explore boards created by our female-only running group, marking areas on local maps where they feel safe – and where they don’t. These insights are invaluable.”

Sophie said members of the female-only group have ‘sadly experienced 16 incidents over the summer’.

"That’s 16 too many,” she added. “It has made us feel unsafe in the place we call home.

“We’re standing together to call for: better street lighting; confidence in reporting to police and trust in how matters are handled and a safer, more supportive community for everyone.

"We’re now reviewing all the feedback and information gathered from this event – but this is just the start of our Safer Steps campaign.”

Sophie said the campaign has ‘grown from a simple idea into something powerful’ for the local community.

She added: “Many men have reached out to say they, too, feel unsafe – fearing being mugged or assaulted, avoiding running alone, and steering clear of poorly lit areas, especially along the seafront near Felpham. It’s become clear this isn’t just a women’s issue – safety while out exercising affects everyone. Our motto quickly became: ‘safety in numbers’.

“To show unity, I invited lots of local running groups to join us, encouraging everyone to wear their club logos to help raise awareness and encourage others to find a group to run with.

“Our group, ItsRunByHer, currently meets on Sunday mornings and Monday evenings, but thanks to the growing size of the community, there’s now always someone available to run with throughout the week.

“I also want to continue working alongside Sussex Police to explore what practical safety improvements can be made. A big part of what we hope to do next is engage and educate young people around acceptable behaviours and respect – because this is just the beginning of a much bigger conversation.”

Sussex Police chief inspector, William Keating-Jones, said the force remains ‘committed to ensuring’ that ‘everyone in the Bognor Regis community feels safe and supported’.

He added: “We are aware of the recent reports of harassment and intimidation affecting members of the group, and we take these incidents very seriously. No one should feel unsafe while exercising in public spaces.

“When responding to all reported incidents the timeliness of the police response is based on the threat, harm and risk associated with each individual call for service, this can sometimes lead to a delay in attendance due to more urgent reports being attended first."

The local neighbourhood policing team is ‘actively engaging with the community to address these concerns’. Officers attended the engagement event at West Park to ‘listen to residents, offer reassurance, and discuss practical steps to improve safety in the area’.

Chief inspector Keating-Jones added: "We encourage anyone with information or concerns to speak with our officers during the event or contact us directly.

“We also continually review patrol patterns and work closely with partners to explore possible improvements such as CCTV, enhanced lighting and increased visibility in key areas.

“We urge anyone who experiences or witnesses suspicious or criminal behaviour to report it immediately online or by calling 101. In emergencies, always call 999.”

Meanwhile, Arun District Council said it will ‘work alongside’ the police and the running group to ‘support in any way we can’.

"Where we are responsible for any lighting, our teams will review any locations of concern to confirm if any changes can be made,” a spokesperson for the council added.

"We hadn’t been sighted on this situation, but we will be reaching out to the neighbourhood policing team to understand how we can support.”

West Sussex County Council said it maintains the lighting equipment on the promenade under a contract with Arun District Council. This involves routine maintenance and fault repairs. However, decisions about installing or upgrading lighting ‘lie with the owning authority’, the county council said.

1 . Running safety campaign event on seafront Runners came out in force to 'light up the seafront' during a safety campaign event in Bognor Regis. Photo: Sophie Louise / It’s Run By Her

