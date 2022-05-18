Runners to wear yellow in memory of Bognor Regis boy supported by Snowdrop Trust

The group was organised by Shona Paffey, a personal trainer from Chichester with a special place in her heart for the Sussex Snowdrop Trust.

"One of my best friends, Kate Portlock, her son Rupert sadly died in November 2021,” she said.

"The Sussex Snowdrop Trust has been with the family every step of the way since his diagnosis and the family have been supported with counselling throughout.

Rupert Portlock, who sadly died in November 2021

"I signed up to run the Marathon for charity this year and I thought I would use my fitness business and connections to get people out running and focus on the Bognor 10k. I am delighted that 60 people have signed up for this challenge and we hope this raises huge amounts for the charity who have and continue to be so important to my friend and many other families in the area.”

Rupert’s parents, Kate and Sam Portlock, recently took part in the Snowdrop Trust’s annual walk at the Arundel Castle Estate Park, sporting yellow t-shirts in memory of their son.

Come May 22, the date of the Bognor 10km, they’re looking forward to a very similar site.