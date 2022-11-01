Businessman Mark Lambird enjoyed the support of fellow runners Jonny Little and Ana Vertliugov as they strode out the downland course in aid of the Rotary Club of Eastbourne’s “Homes for Homeless” campaign.

With gift aid added, Mark and his colleagues will have donated more than £8,500 to the rotary club’s centenary project.

“It was a joint effort amongst the three of us,” said Mark, of Eastbourne Motoring Centre. “So many friends and contacts generously supported us and there is still money coming in”.

Mark Lambird (centre) with fellow runners Jonny Little and Ana Vertliugov

Combined with the proceeds of a Sugar Ray Golf day that raised a further £10,500, Mark’s efforts have enabled the homeless project fund to reach its ambitious target of £100,000. Southdown Housing Association is match-funding the total to help purchase and furnish two self-contained flats in Eastbourne.

Rotarian Ian Huke, centenary project chair, said: “What an incredible effort by Mark and his friends. Their commitment will help our club achieve a lasting legacy in its centenary year, as well as changing the lives of many of the most vulnerable in our town.”

