Rural housing crisis 'pushes people out of areas they grew up in'

A major new research report tackling England’s rural housing crisis has been launched by social housing provider Stonewater at its new homes development in Loxwood.

Stonewater says that the report marks a pivotal moment for rural communities facing deepening housing pressures due to a chronic shortage of affordable homes.

Commissioned by Longleigh Foundation in partnership with Stonewater, the Fusion21 Foundation, and the University of Liverpool, the research offers what it calls practical solutions to barriers to building in rural areas.

The work was undertaken by housing experts Dr Tom Moore and Professor Richard Dunning at the University of Liverpool, and Professor Nick Gallent and Dr Andrew Purves at UCL.

Stonewater says that, despite Government targets to build 1.5 million homes, rural areas remain largely excluded from strategic planning and investment. “As a result,” a spokesperson said, “homelessness is rising, local economies are weakening and young people and key workers are being pushed out of the communities they grew up in.”

The report identifies five barriers to rural housing delivery – land acquisition, planning constraints, funding gaps, community resistance and institutional fragmentation – and proposes a comprehensive plan to overcome them.

It says that independent studies show that rural affordable housing projects stimulate job creation, boost tax revenues and ease pressure on the NHS and welfare systems.

But, it says, there are obstacles such as landowners being hesitant to release land without incentives, planning delays because of a lack of resources and funding gaps which leave rural projects facing higher costs.

The report highlights a strategy for unlocking delivery including unlocking land, introducing a community right to buy, developing national landowner incentives, streamlining planning approval processes and expanding developer Section 106 agreements to fund off-site affordable homes.

Dr Tom Moore, senior lecturer in housing and planning at the University of Liverpool, said: “This research highlights the deep-rooted structural barriers that have hindered rural housing for decades. But it also offers real solutions.

"With the right reforms, consistent funding and clear prioritisation, we can unlock rural potential, build homes and strengthen communities.”

Aileen Edmunds, chief executive of the Longleigh Foundation said Longleigh had helped fund the research “because when truly affordable homes aren’t built in rural places, people are forced to leave the communities they call home, and the future of those communities is put at risk.”