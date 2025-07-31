Rural past comes to life at big country show

It takes place at Horns Cross on the B2165, between Staplecross and Northiam over the Saturday and Sunday from 10am – 5pm.

Attractions include live music, tractor rides, a kid’s trail with prizes, ferret racing, a fun dog show and a working arena where people can view traditional country crafts.

There will be a bar, as well as a large variety of food vans on site.

As well as vintage tractors, on show will be classic cars, commercial vehicles, tanks and military vehicles and heavy horses.

The aim of the show is to provide an insight into the history of farming and other aspects of country pursuits, crafts and handicrafts and cottage industries. The monies raised will be shared amongst a selection of chosen charities, the majority being local. Last year the event donated £16,000 shared by 35 charities.

The entrance price is £10 adults and £5 children age 5 – 14.

Pictures by Andrew Clifton.

