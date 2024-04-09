Russfest - Tribute event and fundraiser in honour of talented drummer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The memorial show featured fantastic performances from bands: Bleed Again, Bad Billy Band, Koncordia and Icarus Falls.

Organised by James Dawson and Jonathan Liffen, this event was strictly non profit, with all proceeds going to support for Russell's wife and six-year-old daughter, Lindsay and Lily Plowman.

Jonathan said: "In October 2023 we all received some devastating news, that our good friend and pillar of the local music scene Russell had passed away unexpectedly.

Performers at Russfest.

"Russell was a husband, a father and a friend who always took life with a pinch of salt. His silly but caring nature was endearing for all.

"Russell leaves behind a fantastic wife and an amazing daughter, of whom we are doing all we can to support, hence this fund raiser which will run alongside the memorial show for Russ at the Venue."

Bad Billy Band frontman Gary said: "We are in awe of so many friends and family coming out to celebrate the life of our beloved friend and band mate Russell Plowman. He would have loved the talented bands and musicians who graced the stage. There was so much love and warmth in the room. A fitting tribute to a truly remarkable and lovable friend."

Last year, Russell's funeral service was also well attended with all mourners wearing band t-shirts to honour Russell's love of music and his drumming and production talent.

Bad Billy Band.

Tragically, Russell's close friend Stuart Beckett also died just a week before after a battle with lung cancer. Both young men were in their early 40s and were from Lancing.