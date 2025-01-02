Rustington choir concert raises money for Littlehampton Community Fridge
Margaret White, choir co-ordinator, said the singers were able to donate £481.20 following the concert at Rustington Methodist Church.
She added: "We were fortunate that Janet Imms from the community fridge spoke to our audience about the work undertaken to avoid food being wasted and sent to landfill and, indeed, she brought food for the audience to take.
"The sum raised will allow them to keep their van running for a few months longer and will help electricity costs to keep fridges and freezers operating.
"We sang a selection of Christmas carols, with the audience joining us, as well as songs by John Rutter, Bob Chilcott and an amusing Christmas pudding song, sung by Sue Hett, one of our choir members. The concert ended with everyone's favourite, Winter Wonderland."
If anyone is interested in joining the women's choir, contact [email protected]. Term starts on January 22 and rehearsals will be at St Andrew's Church, Holmes Lane, on Wednesdays, 7.30pm to 9.30pm.
