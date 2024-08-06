Frank Russell with his wife Jean and family on The Long Bench in LittlehamptonFrank Russell with his wife Jean and family on The Long Bench in Littlehampton
Frank Russell with his wife Jean and family on The Long Bench in Littlehampton

Rustington dad celebrates 100th birthday with afternoon tea

Elaine Hammond
By Elaine Hammond

Communities Champion

Published 6th Aug 2024, 10:52 BST
Updated 6th Aug 2024, 11:28 BST
​​A Rustington man's 100th birthday has brought back memories of growing up in Littlehampton in the 1920s and 1930s.

Frank Arthur Russell was born in Victoria Terrace, Littlehampton, on August 5, 1924, and was one of five brothers and sisters. He grew up in Falkland Avenue, Littlehampton, and enjoyed playing in Southfields Recreation Ground, behind the family home.

He married Jean Margaret Budd at Rustington Parish Church and the couple have two children, Jennifer and Clive.

Frank served in the Littlehampton Auxiliary Fire Service at the start of the Second World War, then the Home Guard, before moving to the regular Army, serving in the Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers.

A tradesman plumber, Frank was demobbed quickly to serve in rebuilding the country through the late 1940s and 1950s.

Clive said his dad had returned to Sussex to live a wonderful, happy and content life in Jubilee Avenue and The Crescent, Rustington.

Frank and Jean, 93, have four grandchildren and two great grandchildren. A family party was held at Mewsbrook Park Café in Littlehampton on Sunday, where afternoon tea was served.

Frank’s birthday cake reflected his love of gardening, featuring a wheelbarrow filled with flowers and bicycle laden with vegetables, and among his birthday post was a card from the King and Queen.

To mark the occasion, a slat has been added to The Long Bench on Littlehampton seafront, reading ‘Frank Russell Littlehampton Lad 100 years old 05.08.1924’.

To mark the occasion, a slat has been added to The Long Bench on Littlehampton seafront

1. 100th birthday

To mark the occasion, a slat has been added to The Long Bench on Littlehampton seafront Photo: Clive Russell / Simon Dack

Frank blowing out the candles on his 100th birthday cake

2. 100th birthday

Frank blowing out the candles on his 100th birthday cake Photo: Clive Russell / Simon Dack

Walking down Littlehampton High Street as children

3. 100th birthday

Walking down Littlehampton High Street as children Photo: Clive Russell

Family gathering in Southfields Recreation Ground in Littlehampton

4. 100th birthday

Family gathering in Southfields Recreation Ground in Littlehampton Photo: Clive Russell

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Rustington
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice