Frank Arthur Russell was born in Victoria Terrace, Littlehampton, on August 5, 1924, and was one of five brothers and sisters. He grew up in Falkland Avenue, Littlehampton, and enjoyed playing in Southfields Recreation Ground, behind the family home.

He married Jean Margaret Budd at Rustington Parish Church and the couple have two children, Jennifer and Clive.

Frank served in the Littlehampton Auxiliary Fire Service at the start of the Second World War, then the Home Guard, before moving to the regular Army, serving in the Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers.

A tradesman plumber, Frank was demobbed quickly to serve in rebuilding the country through the late 1940s and 1950s.

Clive said his dad had returned to Sussex to live a wonderful, happy and content life in Jubilee Avenue and The Crescent, Rustington.

Frank and Jean, 93, have four grandchildren and two great grandchildren. A family party was held at Mewsbrook Park Café in Littlehampton on Sunday, where afternoon tea was served.

Frank’s birthday cake reflected his love of gardening, featuring a wheelbarrow filled with flowers and bicycle laden with vegetables, and among his birthday post was a card from the King and Queen.

To mark the occasion, a slat has been added to The Long Bench on Littlehampton seafront, reading ‘Frank Russell Littlehampton Lad 100 years old 05.08.1924’.

1 . 100th birthday To mark the occasion, a slat has been added to The Long Bench on Littlehampton seafront Photo: Clive Russell / Simon Dack

2 . 100th birthday Frank blowing out the candles on his 100th birthday cake Photo: Clive Russell / Simon Dack

3 . 100th birthday Walking down Littlehampton High Street as children Photo: Clive Russell

4 . 100th birthday Family gathering in Southfields Recreation Ground in Littlehampton Photo: Clive Russell