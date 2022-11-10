Rustington family walks from Littlehampton Pier to Worthing Pier for Guild Care for third time
A Rustington family have completed their third walking challenge from Littlehampton Pier to Worthing Pier to raise money for Worthing charity Guild Care.
Kim Brennan and her family walked 10 miles to celebrate the life of her mum, Joyce Guppy, a resident at Guild Care’s specialist dementia home, Haviland House in Worthing.
The annual walk started in 2019 and was repeated in 2020 but this is the first time it has been held since the Covid-19 pandemic.
Kim said: "It is such a lovely caring home, with wonderful staff who really do care for the emotional and physical needs of all the residents.
"We are very pleased Mum/Nan is part of the Haviland family. Thank you to everyone who sponsored us and helped raise a fabulous £1646.25.”
The pier to pier challenge helps to fund wellbeing activities at Haviland House.
Auds Stapleton, fundraising partnership officer at Guild Care, said: "We are so grateful to the Brennan family for raising this amazing amount of money which will help to support the wellbeing activities for our residents at Haviland House.”
Guild Care is a charity which aims to reduce social isolation and social stigma and works with older people, people living with dementia and people with learning disabilities in Worthing and the surrounding area. If you would like to put on an event in aid of Guild Care, contact the fundraising team at [email protected]