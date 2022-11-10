Kim Brennan and her family walked 10 miles to celebrate the life of her mum, Joyce Guppy, a resident at Guild Care’s specialist dementia home, Haviland House in Worthing.

The annual walk started in 2019 and was repeated in 2020 but this is the first time it has been held since the Covid-19 pandemic.

Kim said: "It is such a lovely caring home, with wonderful staff who really do care for the emotional and physical needs of all the residents.

The Brennan family at Worthing Pier at the end of their 10-mile walk from Littlehampton Pier

"We are very pleased Mum/Nan is part of the Haviland family. Thank you to everyone who sponsored us and helped raise a fabulous £1646.25.”

The pier to pier challenge helps to fund wellbeing activities at Haviland House.

Auds Stapleton, fundraising partnership officer at Guild Care, said: "We are so grateful to the Brennan family for raising this amazing amount of money which will help to support the wellbeing activities for our residents at Haviland House.”