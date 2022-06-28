Rustington gym hosts coffee and bacon roll event in memory of popular member

Lanes Health Club Rustington managing director Ash Al and members’ liaison Jennie Birchall organised the coffee and bacon roll event earlier this month.

Around 50 of Celia’s friends attended, raising £275 for St Barnabas House hospice.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coffee morning at Lanes Health Club in Rustington in memory of a former member

Celia moved to Rustington with husband Malcolm and daughter Rachel in 1978.

She worked at Firth House Preparatory School in Claigmar Road as a cook, then Zachary Merton Hospital as a ward assistant, becoming hotel services manager. In the mid ‘90s she joined the NHS Trust Finance team.

She joined Lanes in the early 2000s to keep active and loved swimming.

In 2018, a stomach pain was diagnosed as a rare cancer of the duodenum. A five-hour operation could not remove the cancer, but chemotherapy kept it at bay until she passed away recently.

Malcolm said members described the morning as ‘a great send off to give a lovely lady’.