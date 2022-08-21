Rustington man goes missing - Dial 999 if you see him
Police officers are urgently searching for a missing man from Rustington.
Nigel Warren, 54, was last seen in his Ford Focus car on Sunday (August 21), according to Sussex Police.
A spokesperson added: “He is 54, 6ft, has a shaven head and maybe wearing grey shorts.
“He has links to Petworth.”
Anyone who sees Nigel is asked to dial 999, quoting serial 588 of 21/08.
