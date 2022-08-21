Rustington man goes missing - Dial 999 if you see him

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nigel Warren, 54, was last seen in his Ford Focus car on Sunday (August 21), according to Sussex Police.

A spokesperson added: “He is 54, 6ft, has a shaven head and maybe wearing grey shorts.

“He has links to Petworth.”

Anyone who sees Nigel is asked to dial 999, quoting serial 588 of 21/08.

