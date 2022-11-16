Rustington Players will perform the popular story of Goodnight Mister Tom from November 16-19 under the direction of Claire Cossins.

Goodnight Mister Tom

Spokeswoman Rita Rooke-Matthews said: “This is a play for everyone to enjoy; both young and old will love this heart-warming wartime tale about a grumpy widower, a shy young evacuee, and a lovable collie dog called Sammy! The four performances will take place in the Woodlands Hall with an early 6pm start on Friday.

“When the Second World War is declared, Tom Oakley a cantankerous widower (played by John Shepherd) finds his quiet life in the village of Little Weirwold changes dramatically when a shy nine- year-old William Beech (Harry Marshallsay) is evacuated from London and billeted on him. William is a quiet sad child with a deprived and disturbing past, but he slowly begins to flourish under the care of Mister Tom. After a rocky start he makes firm friends with the local children, joins in the village life of Weirwold and loves his new home.

“A strong bond of friendship develops between William and Tom until suddenly William is summoned back to the terrors of Blitz-torn London by his mentally disturbed mother (Deborah Addicott). Tom is left feeling lonely and worried, wondering if he will ever see his dear friend again. He decides to go to London to find out what has happened to William...”

Performances are Wednesday, November 16; Thursday, November 17; and Saturday, November 19 at 7.30pm (doors and bar open 7pm); Friday, November 18, 6pm (doors and bar open 5.30pm). Woodlands Centre, Rustington, BN16 3HB. Tickets available from ticketsource.co.uk/rustingtonplayers or call 07546 306 438 (also available on the door).

Also coming up, Worthing Choral Society are performing “two wonderful Glorias” in their next concert on Saturday, November 19. Under the direction of conductors Aedan Kerney and Sam Barton they will sing Gloria by Poulenc and Messa di Gloria by Puccini.

Aedan Kerney, musical director, said: “These two musical works are so enjoyable, both to perform and to listen to. They have a freshness and a charm which is immediately compelling. Since returning to performing after the lockdown restrictions Worthing Choral Society is now at full strength and sounding just amazing so we want as many people as possible to join us for this concert. Poulenc’s Gloria, first performed in 1961, is a sparkling musical tour-de-force with saucy French nuances at each turn of the page. The choir will be wearing their metaphorical musical French berets so that this joyful and poignant music can be as close as possible to Poulenc’s original concept. Soloist Natalie Clifton-Griffith will sing the spine-tingling soprano solos which so encapsulate the spirit of this music.”