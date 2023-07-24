Members of a WI club have thanked people who visited their stall at a street fayre.

​The Rusti-Belles’ stall at the Rustington Street Fayre on Saturday, July 8, was a huge success, with many visitors to the stall throughout the day.

Kate Pringle, Rusti-Belles press officer, said: “Not even the rain could dampen our spirits! All of our produce (freshly picked from our allotment) quickly disappeared, along with jars of home-made jam and chutneys.

“Our ‘Stitched Up’ club had made a huge variety of beautiful craft items which proved very popular and lots of children came to decorate crowns.

The Rusti-Belles stall at Rustington Street Fayre. Picture: Rusti-Belles

“Our ever popular home-made cakes and biscuits were snapped up as always. It was lovely to see old friends and meet new ones – a lovely day had by all!”

