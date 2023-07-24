NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
BBC newsreader George Alagiah dies aged 67
TUI cancels all flights and holidays to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Jet2 cancels all flights to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk

Rustington WI group finds success at popular street fayre

Members of a WI club have thanked people who visited their stall at a street fayre.
Katherine Hollisey-McLean
By Katherine Hollisey-McLean
Published 24th Jul 2023, 12:36 BST

​The Rusti-Belles’ stall at the Rustington Street Fayre on Saturday, July 8, was a huge success, with many visitors to the stall throughout the day.

Kate Pringle, Rusti-Belles press officer, said: “Not even the rain could dampen our spirits! All of our produce (freshly picked from our allotment) quickly disappeared, along with jars of home-made jam and chutneys.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Our ‘Stitched Up’ club had made a huge variety of beautiful craft items which proved very popular and lots of children came to decorate crowns.

Most Popular
The Rusti-Belles stall at Rustington Street Fayre. Picture: Rusti-BellesThe Rusti-Belles stall at Rustington Street Fayre. Picture: Rusti-Belles
The Rusti-Belles stall at Rustington Street Fayre. Picture: Rusti-Belles

“Our ever popular home-made cakes and biscuits were snapped up as always. It was lovely to see old friends and meet new ones – a lovely day had by all!”

MORE STORIES: Littlehampton sandcastle competition returns next month: Full details and how you can take part

Littlehampton free events for families: Summer of fun activities planned in town centre

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Rusti-Belles meet at St Peter & St Paul Church Hall, in The Street, Rustington, on the fourth Wednesday of each month.

Related topics:Rustington