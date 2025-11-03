Rustington WI member wins photography award
Judy Douglas was awarded the overall prize of photographic competition winner for West Sussex Federation of WIs at the annual conference.
Liz Biddle, from the group, said: “Judy is a multi-talented lady and is a highly regarded member of Rustington WI and Rustington WI Committee
“For most of her career, Judy was a singer in English National Opera and when she retired, she moved to Rustington, a place she had visited over the years with her family.
“As well as a singer, Judy is a talented musician, playing in the well-known ukulele group The Rusty Ukes. Another of her many talents shines through in her love of photography.
“For this photograph of Arundel Cathedral, Judy was awarded the overall prize of photographic competition winner for West Sussex Federation of WIs at their annual conference on 22nd October. Many congratulations to her!”