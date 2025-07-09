Rye Creative Centre under threat of closure

The development includes the demolition of the existing building, which houses the RCC, if approved. This has caused concern among the artists and the wider community, who value the centre's contribution to Rye's cultural and social life.

Rye Creative Centre, based in New Road, has given affordable studio space for local artists and creators and puts on a number of shows and exhibitions throughout the year, including a popular Christmas arts market.

It has stage facilities and has provided space for a number of live performances over the years.

The centre provides over 30 artists studios, gallery and events space, printmaking facilities and a programme of workshops, events and exhibitions for the local and wider community.

The RCC is still operating, and there are ongoing discussions and plans to address the potential closure. An exhibition featuring printmakers from the centre is planned for July to highlight its value to the community.

Some suggestions involve building the housing on other parts of the site, or finding alternative locations for the RCC.

A spokesperson for Rye Creative Centre said: “As Rye Creative Centre continues to face the risk of closure, our aim is to highlight its value to the community with this special exhibition. Please join us for Print Room, a celebration of the diverse printmaking talent that calls Rye Creative Centre home. “We’ve invited printmakers from across the region to showcase their work in The Old Gym for one weekend only this July. This exhibition will feature a wide array of prints made right here at the centre, showcasing both emerging and established talent. As always, everyone is welcome to come, browse, and purchase.”

There is a Private View on Friday 11 July, 5:30 – 8 pm and the exhibition continues on Saturday, July 12 and Sunday, July 13, 10 am – 4 pm.

Completed in 1933, the building that currently houses Rye Creative Centre opened as a Freda Gardham secondary modern school before becoming a centre for primary education following a major reorganisation of secondary education in 1969.

The school was de-commissioned in 2008 and Rye Creative Centre, originally The School Creative Centre, was launched in 2009 by B&R Productions and developed as a centre of creative excellence.

In 2014 B&R Productions handed over the management of the building to the charity ARRCC and The New Road Artists group was formed. The studio holders’ collective included a dynamic mix of sculptors, painters, photographers, textile artists, illustrators, designers and makers with visiting and resident artists offering a range of workshops, master-classes, talks and demonstrations.

