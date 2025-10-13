Rye hosts 72nd National Town Criers' Championships

Rye Town Crier Paul Goring hosted the day, marking the third consecutive year the competition has taken place in the town.

Speaking on the day, Paul said: "Rye is absolutely delighted to be hosting the National Town Criers' Championships again for the third year running. The championships actually started way back in 1914 in Hastings. They became the National Championships during the 50s, and Hastings ran it right up until three years ago, when Hastings Borough Council decided not to fund it anymore. Rye Town Council jumped in and took the opportunity. So Hastings' loss is Rye's gain, and we're absolutely delighted to have all the criers here."

He added: "Town crying is a vital part of the community. It may seem anachronistic, but a town crier helps the town. It brings the community together and helps promote the town's heritage, past, and history. And of course, in Rye we've had a town crier for over 800 years, so I'm just the latest in a very long line."

The day began with a colourful grand procession that departed from the town hall at 11am, led by the powerful drumming group Ryebellion Drummers. Once at the Gun Garden, the competition's venue, round 1 started the day with the Home Cry. At 2:30, after a break for lunch, round 2 began, featuring the Themed Cry. This year's judges were the Lord Warden of The Cinque Ports, Admiral Sir George Zambellas, the Mayor of Rye, Councillor Andy Stuart, Revd Fiona Gill of Rye Baptist Church, and John Case, former stage and television actor. Judging is based on volume, diction, clarity and inflexion.

The overall winner was Kurt de Smet, representing Oudenaarde, Belgium. Second was John Griffiths, representing Sleaford, Lincolnshire, and joint third were Mark Wylie, Calne, Wiltshire, and Jonathan Borthwick, Lewes, Sussex. The best dressed award went to Kurt de Smet, and the best dressed consort was Jonathan Smith, Bognor Regis. The most entertaining cry, the Judges' Choice Shield, went to Bexhill's Jon Bartholomew.

After the event, Paul said: "The day went extremely well, and all the visiting criers said that they thoroughly enjoyed themselves, and were overwhelmed by the huge welcome Rye gave them. Most of them have already pledged to return for next year's championships, which will be held in Rye again. I was delighted with the success of the day, after months of planning, and impressed by the very high standard of the criers themselves. Thank you to all our generous sponsors and to Rye Town Council for their support."

