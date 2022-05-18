Rye micropub voted best for cider in the South East

The amazing micropub, which used to be Victorian water pump house, opened its doors in 2018 and it has been winning awards ever since.

Rye resident KT Bruce said: “David Roder and his family run this much sort-out hostelry and when you meet him you totally understand why it is so popular. David is energetic, caring and innovative and the pub resonates warmth and fun. “There are lots of quirky things to engage with during the week and one of the most popular is the Sunday lunch-time challenge. This week it was the roast potato bake off where the punters come in with a tray of their baked potatoes which are judged on crispness and flavour. The winner received a £20 voucher to spend in the Waterworks. Last week it was Yorkshire puddings. These events are very well attended and there is a great deal of fun and laughter.”

The pub, on the corner of Ropewalk and Cinque Ports Street, is situated in a building steeped with history which had originally been a water pump house for some three hundred years. A soup kitchen then followed, dating from the 1890s & public toilets in the 70s 80s and 90s.

“There are plans afoot to start brewing their own beer. This process has already begun as a number of collaborations with local breweries. It will certainly add another dimension to an already super pub.

David and his family serve eight local ales, two kegs and 16 local ciders along with a selection of wines, local gins, local vodka and local soft drinks. The most popular ciders are Nightingale Tenterden and Waken.

The Waterworks has excellent ratings on Tripadvisor with a happy visitor from Luton commenting: “This was a return visit for us and it was as good as ever. A wide choice of ever-changing beers. We were there for a couple of hours and three casks went and were swiftly replaced with another beer. A warm welcome and an ever-changing clientele, many of whom were happy to sit and chat. Not to be missed if visiting Rye.”

Landlord David Roder said: “I am the happiest I have ever been. I love the customers and colleagues who work alongside me and I am amazed at just how much appreciation there is for what I am trying to create in Rye.”

