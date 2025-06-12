Rye scheme prevents items going to landfill

Rye Repair Cafe

The Rye Repair Cafe takes place at Rye Community Centre, Conduit Hill, on Saturday June 14.

Volunteers will be in hand to help people with repairs to various devices, without charge, to keep them out of landfill. To find us on facebook please just search ‘Rye Repair Cafe’.

A spokesperson said: “Everyone is welcome, please bring along any clocks, radios or other devices that have stopped working. We are trying to help you reduce landfill by fixing these and giving your items a fresh lease of life. There is no charge for this.

“You can even pop in just for a chat about your item. Please remember all the helpers are volunteers, we can’t promise to fix your item, but will try, hopefully if we can’t, we may be able to point you in the right direction for more help.

“This will be our first time opening in Rye, there have been some very successful centres in other towns."

The Repair Centre runs from 10am – 12 noon and will take place on the second Sunday of each month. People can bring along clothes, textiles, electrical equipment, jewellery and watches and small furniture items. They also offer a tool sharpening and bike repair service. It is free but donations are welcomed. Tea and cake will be available.

