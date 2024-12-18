Safe in Sussex celebrates success of Gingerbread House Fun

West Sussex domestic abuse charity Safe in Sussex has joined forces with Gingerbread World for the seventh annual Gingerbread House Fun.

The fundraising competition was a roaring success, raising more than £2,300 to support the charity’s vital refuge and community support services. Figures have topped 1,000 for people in need of support in 2024.

The judging was hosted by St Oscar Romero School in Goring and Priavo Security Group, from Lancing Business Park, was voted winner of the business and charity decorating competition.

Celine Murphy, co-founder and group managing director, said: "We are thrilled to receive this award. Participating in this competition was great fun for our team and it highlights the amazing dedication and hard work of the Safe in Sussex team.

"This latest fundraiser is a testament to the power of coming together as a community to create a meaningful impact. We must continue striving for education and positive change, empowering individuals to live lives free from abuse.”

Children’s freestyle winner Molly from Shoreham said: "I was really excited to win. I had a lot of fun making the gingerbread and it’s nice knowing that it is helping such a good cause."

Students from The SAND Project in Worthing won the top three prizes in the adult decorating competition.

Beki Tonks, head of corporate relations, said: “We love taking part in the Gingerbread House competition. It is a special part of our run up to Christmas and different trainees get involved each year as part of their Thursday Recreation Time.”

There have been 109 Safe in Sussex gingerbread creations, with local businesses, organisations and families hosting their own competitions to raise money for the charity.

Fay Millar, owner of Gingerbread World, said: "I am always blown away with the creativity and hard work people put into their gingerbread creations. This year’s competition was no different and there were some wonderfully inventive entries. If I could give a prize to everyone, I would. It was an absolutely smashing event and an absolute pleasure to be part of it.

"This is our seventh year working with Safe in Sussex. The work they do is greatly needed and we are proud to be able to support them through our gingerbread kits at Christmas.”