The presence of the camera adds to the temporary additional lighting in Church Walk and is aimed at deterring crime and anti-social behaviour in that area.

The camera was purchased by the Safer Crawley Partnership as a partner resource for tackling crime and anti-social behaviour in hotspot locations. The Safer Crawley Partnership executive board agreed where the camera would be located in conjunction with key partner agencies including Sussex Police, the council’s community wardens and the nuisance and anti-social behaviour team as well.

Councillor Sue Mullins commented: “It is hoped that the camera will help deter crime and anti-social behaviour taking place in a part of the town that is traditionally poorly lit.”

New CCTV camera installed in Church Walk