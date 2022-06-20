Safer Crawley Partnership provides funding for local community projects

It has awarded £30,000 to Crawley Open House towards the cost of the day staff that provide support in areas related to housing, physical health, mental health, substance misuse and addiction, alcohol misuse, financial wellbeing and food poverty. This will be delivered through the drop-in service at the Day Centre and through the provision of Outreach work in the community.

The funding will be used for staffing costs to deliver services.

The Safer Crawley Partnership has awarded £30,000 to AudioActive to equip and launch a suite of recording/production equipment and for the delivery of additional projects to 11-25 year olds in the community:

Working towards a safer Crawley

Finally, a sum of £20,387.25 has been awarded to the Youth Advice Centre (YAC) for the delivery of workshops and targeted interventions for young women and non-binary folk at risk of Child Sexual Exploitation (CSE) in Crawley including:

Councillor Michael Jones, said: “It has been particularly satisfying for us to be able to award £30,000 to Crawley Open House towards the cost of their activities including the council’s contribution towards the working of the charity’s brand new Resource Centre, which we look forward to the opening of in early July.

“AudioActive is also a fine community organisation that can make a real difference in channelling our young people’s energies and talents in a great direction to enhance their skills and develop their futures.

“There are sadly still many dangers in life that young people need to be aware of and the threats to them from sexual exploitation are regrettably all too present. I have great confidence that the Youth Advice Centre will use this funding to give good advice locally that will hopefully prevent that from happening.

Chief Executive Officer of Crawley Open House Charlie Arratoon, said: “Crawley Open House is very grateful to receive this funding which enables us to continue our work in the community supporting some of Crawley’s most vulnerable people.”