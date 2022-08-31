Safer Streets Fund: Thousands of pounds allocated for Eastbourne

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The funding for projects and initiatives that are designed to create safer streets across both East and West Sussex has been described as ‘fantastic news for Eastbourne’.

Eastbourne Borough Council (EBC) was part of a joint bid for the latest Safer Streets Funds from the Home Office with the Sussex Police and Crime Commissioner and other partners.

EBC said this week the allocation for various projects have been confirmed, with Eastbourne benefitting from a range of different support including £46k for a development worker, £25k for a safe space in the town centre and a share of a £163k youth initiative fund across East Sussex.

Out of the total £1.5 million there will also be more money for CCTV in Eastbourne and for Sussex Police to tackle violence against woman and girls.

Councillor Rebecca Whippy, cabinet member for disabilities and community safety, said: “There is much to be pleased about in this funding programme, but I am particularly encouraged by the focus on projects for our young people in Eastbourne.

“The impact of Covid and lockdowns has had major impact on mental health and on the activities so many younger residents used to enjoy.

“This money is fantastic news for Eastbourne and a really positive development for engagement activities in the town.”

The council said £231,000 has also been allocated for more frequent Sussex Police patrols in higher risk areas in East and West Sussex.