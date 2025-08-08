Safety Marshals expanding to cover day patrols across Sussex

Safety Marshals will operate day patrols, as well as night, from August 11 until September 28 across Sussex, police have confirmed.

Currently Safety Marshals conduct night patrols of Brighton, Crawley, Worthing and Eastbourne, helping to make the streets safer during the evenings by reducing anti-social behaviour and keeping our night-time economy safe, said Sussex Police.

The team is funded by the Home Office Hotspot Action Fund via the Sussex Police and Crime Commissioner. The team is currently deployed on Friday and Saturday evenings to ‘identify issues before they escalate and protect vulnerable people’.

Safety Marshals patrol in high-visibility uniforms, with body worn cameras to capture evidence and radio links to the police.

Safety Marshals will operate day patrols until September 28 across Sussex. Picture: Sussex Police

From August 11 until September 28, Sussex Police are funding additional marshals to patrol during the day. These additional patrols will run shifts from 8am to 4pm on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays within Brighton, Crawley and Eastbourne.

This supports the national Home Office initiative, Safer Streets Summer, which focuses on increased visible police patrols and officers working directly with businesses and the community to tackle issues, said Sussex Police.

The day marshals will support local businesses and communities in reducing both business crime and anti-social behaviour. it added.

The marshals will be working collaboratively with local business crime reduction partnerships to reduce harm to businesses and shop workers.

They’ll be patrolling hotspot areas where crime occurs at a higher rate.

Chief Superintendent Katy Woolford said: “We’re delighted to expand the Night Safety Marshals to cover day patrols across Brighton, Crawley and Eastbourne for the next seven weeks. This will no doubt help to make Sussex safer for residents, businesses and the communities.”

Sussex Police & Crime Commissioner Katy Bourne said: “Our Safety Marshals have proved to be a great asset for our booming night-time economy. It is therefore great news that funding provided by my office will secure additional patrols from the marshals in the daytime too, meaning more residents, visitors and businesses will benefit from their work in keeping our streets safe.

“Sussex boasts a fantastic mix of coast, culture and history, so it is no surprise that during summertime it is an extremely popular place to be. This extra support over one of our county’s busiest periods will, no doubt, be extremely valuable.”