Safety warning to Hastings swimmers during mini heatwave
The Met Office said temperatures will hit a weekly high on Thursday (May1). The Hastings high is forecast to be 26 °C and Bexhill 25°
A Hastings Borough Council spokesperson said: “If you’re going to the beach to enjoy the warmer weather this week, remember:
“- choose a lifeguarded beach and swim between the red and yellow flags
“- check the weather and tide times before you go
“- if you get caught in a rip current, don’t swim against it – instead, relax and float until you are free from the rip, then swim to safety
“- if you find yourself in danger in the water, relax and float
“- if you see someone else in trouble at the coast, call 999 or 112 and ask for the Coastguard.”
