Safety warning to Hastings swimmers during mini heatwave

By Mike MacKenzie
Published 30th Apr 2025, 12:27 BST
Updated 30th Apr 2025, 12:32 BST
As the temperature hots up swimmers have been warned to take care if they venture into the sea.

The Met Office said temperatures will hit a weekly high on Thursday (May1). The Hastings high is forecast to be 26 °C and Bexhill 25°

A Hastings Borough Council spokesperson said: “If you’re going to the beach to enjoy the warmer weather this week, remember:

“- choose a lifeguarded beach and swim between the red and yellow flags

St Leonards beach, East SussexSt Leonards beach, East Sussex
“- check the weather and tide times before you go

“- if you get caught in a rip current, don’t swim against it – instead, relax and float until you are free from the rip, then swim to safety

“- if you find yourself in danger in the water, relax and float

“- if you see someone else in trouble at the coast, call 999 or 112 and ask for the Coastguard.”

