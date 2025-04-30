Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

As the temperature hots up swimmers have been warned to take care if they venture into the sea.

The Met Office said temperatures will hit a weekly high on Thursday (May1). The Hastings high is forecast to be 26 °C and Bexhill 25°

A Hastings Borough Council spokesperson said: “If you’re going to the beach to enjoy the warmer weather this week, remember:

“- choose a lifeguarded beach and swim between the red and yellow flags

St Leonards beach, East Sussex

“- check the weather and tide times before you go

“- if you get caught in a rip current, don’t swim against it – instead, relax and float until you are free from the rip, then swim to safety

“- if you find yourself in danger in the water, relax and float

“- if you see someone else in trouble at the coast, call 999 or 112 and ask for the Coastguard.”

