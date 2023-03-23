Sage House warm welcome space gives hope back to people with dementia in Chichester

Edit Account-Sign Out
Sage House Warm Welcome Space has developed a purpose Dementia Hub in Chichester.

By Sam Pole
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 08:27 GMT
Updated 23rd Mar 2023, 08:27 GMT
At Sage House Warm Welcome space, Dementia Support has developed a purpose-built Dementia Hub that gives quality care to people with dementia, their carers and their families.

Emma Radley, Chief Operations Officer, said: “At Sage House our aim is to support people living with dementia to live well.”

The Dementia Hub offers one-to-one support, a hairdressing salon, a café and fun activities including chairobics, art workshops, music bingo, Chatter Tables (cuppa and chat with a friendly volunteer), dancing and sing-a-long sessions.

For the families and carers, Sage House is a lifeline. Fiona (carer for her mum) said: “I mean this hand on heart, I would not have got through the last eight months without their support.”

"Whether it’s you or your loved one that suffers with dementia, Sage House Warm Welcome space is there to make the journey with you – every step of the way.”

