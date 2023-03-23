Sage House warm welcome space gives hope back to people with dementia in Chichester

Sage House Warm Welcome Space has developed a purpose Dementia Hub in Chichester.

Sage House Warm Welcome Space has developed a purpose Dementia Hub in Chichester.

At Sage House Warm Welcome space, Dementia Support has developed a purpose-built Dementia Hub that gives quality care to people with dementia, their carers and their families.

Emma Radley, Chief Operations Officer, said: “At Sage House our aim is to support people living with dementia to live well.”

The Dementia Hub offers one-to-one support, a hairdressing salon, a café and fun activities including chairobics, art workshops, music bingo, Chatter Tables (cuppa and chat with a friendly volunteer), dancing and sing-a-long sessions.

For the families and carers, Sage House is a lifeline. Fiona (carer for her mum) said: “I mean this hand on heart, I would not have got through the last eight months without their support.”