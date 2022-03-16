The layer of red dust has covered vehicles across the county, with the sky painted an orange/yellow hue this morning.

Several residents took to the Gazette’s Facebook page to share pictures of the film of dirt, before most of it was washed away by this afternoon’s rain.

But what is Saharan dust and why has it covered your car? Here’s everything you need to know:

Andy Ray's car

The cause of the dirt on your windscreens is a result of a weather phenomenon known as Saharan dust.

The cloud, which transformed Spanish skies yesterday, formed when dust from the Sahara Desert was launched into the sky by Storm Celia.

The cloud has since moved over to parts of France and Spain.

Dust on Hannah Johnson's car

The orange hue and hot air were at their strongest over Murcia and Madrid as Spanish officials warned the public to wear face masks when outside.

According to the Met Office, Saharan dust is a mixture of sand and dust from the Sahara, the vast desert area that covers most of North Africa.

Wind can blow strongly over deserts, forcing dust and sand into the sky.

If the winds in the upper part of the atmosphere are blowing north, the dust can be carried as far as the UK.

Stacey Herbert might need to go to the car wash

In order to clear the dust from the sky, it needs to be washed out via rainfall.

When raindrops land on something and eventually evaporate, they leave behind a layer of dust.

Tracy Lynch's white paving slabs changed colour